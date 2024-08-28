Soccer

“He’s better than everything they’ve got there” – Troy Deeney Believes Chelsea Outcast Raheem Sterling Will Improve Manchester United

Sushan Chakraborty
Former Watford striker Troy Deeney has stated Raheem Sterling will be an excellent addition to Manchester United, claiming the Red Devils do not have anyone better than the Chelsea outcast.

Manchester United & Chelsea Reportedly In Talks Over A Swap Deal

According to reports coming out of England, Manchester United and Chelsea are currently mulling over a potential swap deal involving Jadon Sancho and Sterling.

Man Utd manager Erik ten Hag no longer has a difficult relationship with Sancho, but he does not see the Englishman as an integral part of his project. Additionally, the winger earns a massive £250,000/week ($330,370/week) at Old Trafford, which is rather steep for a non-essential player.

Meanwhile, new Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has told Sterling that he is not in his plans. The former Manchester City assistant coach has warned that the 29-year-old would struggle for minutes if he continues at Stamford Bridge.

According to Express Sports, Sterling’s situation at Chelsea has caught Manchester United’s eye, and they are in talks with Chelsea to facilitate a mega swap.

Troy Deeney Insists Raheem Sterling Will Improve Man Utd

Discussing the prospect of Sterling playing for United, Deeney said on Sky Sports News:

They need a winger. I don’t think Marcus is delivering. The other guys… Antony’s nothing. I don’t mean that disrespectfully, but they are not offering anything to the level that they should do for a team like Man United. 

He’s [Sterling] better than everything they’ve got there. He’d give more of a leadership role to the likes of Garnacho and Amad. So those guys will look at Raheem, see that he’s won it at [Manchester] City, see what he’s done at Liverpool, see what he’s done at the international stage and think, ‘right, I can learn off that’”

He concluded by adding:

United fans will probably look at it as an improvement. Because, at the moment when I watch United, I thought they did OK at the weekend. They lacked one or two bits.”

Sterling, whose contract with Chelsea does not expire until June 2027, has played 379 games in the Premier League, scoring 123 times and providing 62 assists. He won four Premier League titles during his seven-year (2015–2022) stay at Manchester City.

