Soccer

Portugal Cruise To Historic 9-0 Win Without Captain Cristiano Ronaldo

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Cristiano Ronaldo Is Among The Footballers With The Most Guinness World Records.
Cristiano Ronaldo Is Among The Footballers With The Most Guinness World Records.

Without their record-scorer Cristiano Ronaldo, Roberto Martinez’s Portugal took on underdogs Luxembourg in their sixth 2024 European Championship qualifier on Monday night (September 11). Despite playing without their undisputed talisman, the 2016 European Champions managed to record their biggest win in history, inflicting a 9-0 defeat upon Luxembourg.

Portugal were a class above their opponents

Os Navegadores were at their merciless best against the hapless Luxembourg at the Estadio Algarve on Monday night, scoring four goals in the first half and the remaining nine in the second to create a new record. Furthermore, their efficiency was praiseworthy, with them scoring nine times from their 10 attempts on target.

Goncalo Inacio scored the first goal for Portugal in the 12th minute, connecting with Bruno Fernandes’ cross into the box and directing it past the goalkeeper. Goncalo Ramos, who started in the suspended (3 yellow cards) Cristiano Ronaldo’s absence, scored the second goal in the 17th minute, applying the finishing touch to Bernardo Silva’s offload inside the box.

Ramos and Inacio scored the third and fourth goals for Portugal in the 33rd and 49th (+4) minutes, respectively. Ramos received the ball from Rafael Leao before beating defenders with a swift turn and slotting it under the onrushing keeper. Inacio, on the other hand, scored another stunning header off another inch-perfect Fernandes cross.

In the 57th and 67th minutes, Diogo Jota and Ricardo Horta got on the scoresheet. Fernandes found Jota with a long ball over the top, which the Liverpool man put away with aplomb. Ten minutes later, Jota turned provider, assisting Horta’s superbly taken goal.

Having claimed three assists, Fernandes got on the scoresheet in the 83rd minute, applying a cool finish to Horta’s pass. Barcelona man Joao Felix scored the final goal of the game in the 88th minute, finding the top-right corner with a sublime curler.

Danilo Reaffirms Cristiano Ronaldo’s Importance

Following Portugal’s 9-0 victory, it was suggested that the result might have not been as emphatic had Ronaldo played. Danilo Pereira shot the suggestions down, insisting that the 38-year-old’s presence would not have harmed their effectiveness.

Speaking after the game, the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) man said (via GOAL):

If Cristiano Ronaldo was here, the result would also be like this. He would help with goals and assists. It wasn’t because of his absence that this game was won by eight or nine goals.”

Cristiano Ronaldo remains the most prolific goalscorer in international soccer, having scored an all-time-high 123 goals in a  record 201 games.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Cristiano Ronaldo Is Among The Footballers With The Most Guinness World Records.
Soccer

LATEST Portugal Cruise To Historic 9-0 Win Without Captain Cristiano Ronaldo

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  38min
Manchester United Manager Erik ten Hag
Soccer
Manchester United Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Discusses United’s Plans For January Window
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  2h

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has suggested that Manchester United might not sign any big names in the winter transfer window in January as they are happy with their current squad….

MLS Star Lionel Messi Has Been The Best Transfer Of The Summer
Soccer
“Still my priority” – Atletico Madrid Superstar Reiterates Desire To Join Lionel Messi And Co. In MLS
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  3h

Atletico Madrid superstar Antoine Griezmann has once again expressed his desire to play in the Major League Soccer (MLS). The France ace first acknowledged his wish to ply his trade…

Real Madrid Have Won All 4 Of Their La Liga Matches
Soccer
6 European Teams That Have Enjoyed A Perfect Start To The 2023-24 League Season: Real Madrid Top Exclusive List
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  4h
Real Madrid Have Won All 4 Of Their La Liga Games So Far
Soccer
5 Real Madrid Legends Jude Bellingham Outscored In His First 4 La Liga Matches
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Sep 9 2023
Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag
Soccer
5 Soccer Stars Who Are Still Free Agents: Two Former Manchester United Players Feature
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Sep 8 2023
England Boss Gareth Southgate
Soccer
Chris Sutton Criticizes Gareth Southgate For Picking “Training Ground” Players In England Squad
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Sep 8 2023
Arrow to top