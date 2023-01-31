NFL

Brittany Mahomes Among The Hottest Wives and Girlfriends of the Kansas City Chiefs Headed to Super Bowl LVII

Author image
David Evans
4 min read
brittany mahomes 1
brittany mahomes 1
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

The Kansas City Chiefs are heading to Super Bowl LVII and the players will likely take their significant others on the journey. NFL players are renowned for having smoking hot wives and girlfriends and the Chiefs are no different. As the Chiefs prepare to take on the Eagles, we take a look at the top-five hottest Kansas City Chiefs wives and girlfriends.

WAGs heading to the Super Bowl

As the Kansas City Chiefs head to Super Bowl LVII, the attention is not just on the talented players. But it will also be on their stunning significant others who are cheering them on from the sidelines. These women, who are known for their beauty, charm, and charisma, have a significant impact on the lives of the players both on and off the field. Let’s take a look at the hottest Kansas City Chiefs WAGS.

5. Brittany Mahomes

brittany mahomes 1
Source: Instagram

Brittany Mahomes, wife of quarterback Patrick Mahomes, is the most popular of the five women with over 1.1 million followers on Instagram. Known for her outlandish behavior with Patrick’s brother, Jackson, and fashion sense, as well as her love for fitness, she is loved by fans for her down-to-earth personality.

brittany mahomes 2
Source: Instagram

Brittany and Patrick have been dating since high school and got married in March of 2022 in Hawai’i. The couple have two children together, Sterling Skye, 2, and Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III. Little baby “Bronze” was born in December.

Brittany sneaks in at five on our list of the hottest KC Chiefs wives heading to Super Bowl LVII.

4. Sheawna ‘Kiara’ Weathersby

sheawna 1
Source: Instagram

Sheawna Weathersby, wife of defensive tackle Chris Jones, has a following of 17.8k on Instagram and is known for her beauty and love for fashion. She and Chris, who have been married since 2014, are considered to be one of the strongest couples in the NFL.

With curves in all the right places and a gorgeous complexion, it is easy to see why Chris Jones put a ring on her. The couple have two kids together and they will all be hoping for another Super Bowl ring.

3. Alessandra Gesiotto

alessandra giosotto
Source: Instagram

Alessandra Gesiotto, the rumored girlfriend of wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster, has a following of 5,700 on Instagram. A beauty pageant winner, she is known for her stunning looks. Her sister is well-renowned attorney and Washington Times columnist Madison Mari Gesiotto Gilbert.

Her beautfiul Italian looks likely drew the attention of Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster. He was probably dancing all night long when he eventually bagged this beauty.

2. Chariah Gordon

chariah gordon
Source: Instagram

Second on our list is Chariah Gordon. Gordon is the girlfriend of wide receiver Mecole Hardman, has a following of 189k on Instagram and is a fashion influencer and model. With impeccable style and an amazing figure, she is a significant part of Mecole’s life and is often seen cheering him on from the stands.

chariah gordon 2
Source: Instagram

Hardman and Gordon recently posted that they were expecting their first child. A Super Bowl ring and a baby in the same year would likely mean a dream 2023 for Mecole Hardman.

1. Marissa Rand

marissa rand
Source: Instagram

Marissa Rand is officially the SportsLens hottest WAG heading to the Super Bowl. Rand is the girlfriend of defensive end Justin Reed and has 3,500 followers on Instagram. She is known for her sensational looks and love for fitness.

marissa rand 2
Source: Instagram

She is also very supportive of her significant other. She can always be seen cheering Reed from the stands and is considered one of the most beautiful girlfriends in the NFL.

Reed and Rand (sounds like an ambulance chasing lawyer’s office) have been dating for a while and she will be at Super Bowl LVII hoping at least one of them gets a ring that Sunday evening.

These women not only bring stunning looks to the table but also intelligence and support to their significant others. They play an important role in the lives of their partners and are a crucial factor in their players’ success on the field. They embody beauty and grace and are a true representation of the love and support that exist in the NFL.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing
Author image

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
View All Posts By David Evans

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
View All Posts By David Evans

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Mahomes
NFL

LATEST Patrick Mahomes Topped 18 MPH On Last Scramble in AFC Championship Win Against the Cincinnati Bengals

Author image David Evans  •  4h
Heyward
NFL
Steelers Cameron Heyward Replaces Chris Jones On Pro Bowl Roster
Author image Owen Jones  •  4h

 Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman, Cameron Heyward will officially be at the 2023 Pro Bowl Games as he replaces Kansas City Chiefs Chris Jones.  After another elite season, he was wrongfully…

Chiefs Coach Andy Reid
NFL
Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid Speaks Out On Facing His Former Team In The Super Bowl
Author image Kyle Curran  •  5h

Andy Reid will become the fifth coach to face their former team in the Super Bowl, and it’s been one of the biggest stories heading into the big game on…

Best California Sportsbooks Chargers vs Jaguars
NFL
Trevor Lawrence and Tyler Huntley named Pro Bowl replacements for Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen
Author image Joe Lyons  •  5h
ezgif.com gif maker 1
NFL
Joe Burrow told Patrick Mahomes to ‘go win it now’ after AFC Championship
Author image Joe Lyons  •  6h
Brady
NFL
Tom Brady Says 49ers “had no chance to compete” Due To QB Injuries
Author image Kyle Curran  •  6h
eli apple
NFL
Eli Apple Gets Burned by Twitter After AFC Championship Loss
Author image David Evans  •  Jan 30 2023
Arrow to top