Tonight, the LA Clippers will continue a road stretch and will be in Orlando to play the Magic. In their last game, the Clippers walked away with a questionable 108-107 win vs. the 76ers on Wednesday. There were questionable foul calls not made at the end of that game.

Regardless, it’s a win for the Clippers who are 45-27 this season. That is 4th in the Western Conference with 10 games left to play. On his ESPN Podcast “The Hoop Collective”, Brian Windhorst noted what he’s been hearing about George and the Clippers. Windhorst reported that he thinks George will “eventually” re-sign with the LA. The question is, when will that happen?

The 2023-24 season could potentially be Paul George’s final year with the Clippers. His four-year, $176 max extension ends this season and the 33-year-old is an unrestricted free agent this offseason. Reports say that George could be looking for a deal north of $200 million on his next contract. Would the Clippers be willing to pay George after just re-signing Kawhi Leonard in January?

Paul George is a nine-time all-star but his career with the Clippers has been hindered due to injuries. His 66 games this season are the most he’s played in five seasons with LA. In 2023-24, George is averaging (22.5) points, (5.3) rebounds, (3.6) assists, and (1.6) steals per game. The veteran forward has stayed healthy this season and has only missed six games. To make a deep postseason run, the Clippers need Paul Geoerge’s production.

It’s been a couple of months since Tyronn Lue even mentioned small-small pick-rolls, let alone being satisfied with Clippers executing them But he was pleased with how Paul George got in paint late in the guard-involved screen game Hunts Maxey both times, screens by Russ, Amir. pic.twitter.com/svjmzhvMPu — Law Murray 🧭 (@LawMurrayTheNU) March 29, 2024



We still need to see what happens in the playoffs for the Clippers this season. If it ends ugly, there’s a chance the Clippers are not willing to re-sign George. Brain Windhorst reported that the two parties were “apart” in negotiations. If the Clippers gave George a full max extension, he would get $221.1million. A full max extension anywhere else would be $212.2 million. At this stage in his career, is Paul George worth that type of money?