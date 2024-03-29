NBA

One NBA insider believes Paul George will ‘eventually’ re-sign with the LA Clippers

Zach Wolpin
Tonight, the LA Clippers will continue a road stretch and will be in Orlando to play the Magic. In their last game, the Clippers walked away with a questionable 108-107 win vs. the 76ers on Wednesday. There were questionable foul calls not made at the end of that game. 

Regardless, it’s a win for the Clippers who are 45-27 this season. That is 4th in the Western Conference with 10 games left to play. On his ESPN Podcast “The Hoop Collective”, Brian Windhorst noted what he’s been hearing about George and the Clippers. Windhorst reported that he thinks George will “eventually” re-sign with the LA. The question is, when will that happen?

Brian Windhorst believes Paul George will re-sign with the Clippers at some point in the future


The 2023-24 season could potentially be Paul George’s final year with the Clippers. His four-year, $176 max extension ends this season and the 33-year-old is an unrestricted free agent this offseason. Reports say that George could be looking for a deal north of $200 million on his next contract. Would the Clippers be willing to pay George after just re-signing Kawhi Leonard in January?

Paul George is a nine-time all-star but his career with the Clippers has been hindered due to injuries. His 66 games this season are the most he’s played in five seasons with LA. In 2023-24, George is averaging (22.5) points, (5.3) rebounds, (3.6) assists, and (1.6) steals per game. The veteran forward has stayed healthy this season and has only missed six games. To make a deep postseason run, the Clippers need Paul Geoerge’s production.


We still need to see what happens in the playoffs for the Clippers this season. If it ends ugly, there’s a chance the Clippers are not willing to re-sign George. Brain Windhorst reported that the two parties were “apart” in negotiations. If the Clippers gave George a full max extension, he would get $221.1million. A full max extension anywhere else would be $212.2 million. At this stage in his career, is Paul George worth that type of money?



Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
