Soccer

Official: Long-Time Liverpool Target Romeo Lavia Signs For Chelsea

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Chelsea Have Signed Romeo Lavia
Chelsea Have Signed Romeo Lavia

Beating Liverpool to the punch, Premier League giants Chelsea have signed midfielder Romeo Lavia from Southampton, tying him down to a seven-year contract. The Blues confirmed the transfer via an official announcement on Friday (August 18).

Liverpool had reached agreement with Southampton, but Lavia wanted Chelsea

Liverpool and Chelsea contested over at least two players this summer, with the Blues coming out on top on both occasions. The Reds first made a move for Moises Caicedo, even reaching an agreement with Brighton & Hove Albion. The player, however, turned the Merseysiders down, choosing the Pensioners instead.

Shortly after the Caicedo snub, the Reds struck a £60 million ($76.24 million) deal with Southampton for Lavia. But once again, the player opted to join the Londoners instead. According to reports, Mauricio Pochettino’s side paid $73.70 million for the player, around $2.5 million less than what Liverpool were offering.

Having lost Jordan Henderson and Fabinho to Saudi Arabian teams and then missing out on Caicedo and Lavia, Jurgen Klopp’s side are markedly understaffed in the holding midfield position. Chelsea, meanwhile, are now spoilt for choices in the middle of the park.

Lavia “can’t wait” to achieve great things at Stamford Bridge

After being unveiled as the west Londoners’ newest signing, Lavia looked excited to be a part of the club’s exhilarating project. Speaking to the club’s official media outlet, the 19-year-old said:

“I’m really happy join Chelsea and be a part of this exciting project. It’s an amazing football club with a great history and I’m really excited to get started.

“I can’t wait to meet all my new team-mates and build chemistry together to achieve great things together.”

Lavia began his career at Belgian side Anderlecht and spent eight years at the club before joining Manchester City’s U18 team in July 2020. After spending a couple of seasons with City’s U21 and U23 sides, Lavia joined Southampton for a $13.36 million fee in July 2022.

Lavia was Southampton’s lone bright spot amid last season’s doom and gloom. The Saints were demoted to the Championship, but Lavia caught the attention of some of Europe’s big clubs with his performances, giving a masterclass in midfield play over 29 Premier League appearances.

The competition will be much stiffer at Stamford Bridge. But given his qualities, Lavia should settle in just fine.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Chelsea Have Signed Romeo Lavia
Soccer

LATEST Official: Long-Time Liverpool Target Romeo Lavia Signs For Chelsea

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  43min
Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah
Soccer
Liverpool Transfer News: Reds Monitoring 20-Year-Old Winger Amid Mohamed Salah Exit Rumors
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  2h

Liverpool are reportedly keeping tabs on PSV Eindhoven’s 20-year-old winger Johan Bakayoko as a potential replacement for their talisman Mohamed Salah. Liverpool are preparing Salah contingency plan According to Inside…

Lionel Messi Celebrating After Scoring For Inter Miami
Soccer
How to Bet On The Leagues Cup Final 2023 in California | CA Soccer Betting Sites
Author image Andy Newton  •  2h

You can bet on the Leagues Cup Final 2023 in California, by joining up with our recommended USA offshore sportsbooks listed – plus, you can also get some of the…

Nashville vs Inter Miami Picks
Soccer
How to Bet On The Leagues Cup Final 2023 in Texas | TX Soccer Betting Sites
Author image Andy Newton  •  2h
Lionel Messi Celebrates After Scoring Against Orlando City
Soccer
How to Bet On The Leagues Cup Final 2023 in Florida | FL Soccer Betting Sites
Author image Andy Newton  •  2h
Nashville vs Inter Miami Picks
Soccer
How to Bet On The Leagues Cup Final 2023 in Tennessee | TN Soccer Betting Sites
Author image Andy Newton  •  2h
Nashville vs Inter Miami Live Stream
Soccer
Lionel Messi Odds To Score In The 2023 Leagues Cup Final: Inter Miami vs Nashville FC
Author image Andy Newton  •  3h
Arrow to top