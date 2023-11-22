Many believe that Nikola Jokić was robbed of winning his third straight NBA MVP award last season. 76ers center Joel Embiid was given the honors for the 2022-23 campaign, but Jokic got the last laugh by winning Finals MVP and bringing the Denver Nuggets their first championship in franchise history. He entered this season as the slight favorite to win the award for the third time in four years, and the numbers that he has put up through the first four weeks have boosted his odds at the sportsbooks.

Jokić On Track To Win Another NBA MVP Award

Most PPG + RPG + APG this season: 49.4 — Joel Embiid

49.2 — Nikola Jokic

46.6 — Luka Doncic

45.0 — Giannis Antetokounmpo pic.twitter.com/4RifabgMe9 — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 22, 2023

Despite being without star guard Jamal Murray since November 4th, the Nuggets have been one of the top teams in the NBA so far. Their 10-4 record puts them a half-game behind the Timberwolves for the #1 spot in the Western Conference, and on par with the Bucks and 76ers in the East.

The success is of course thanks in large part to Jokić and his high statistical output, which puts him on pace for perhaps the best season of his excellent career. Through the first 14 games, he is averaging 27.4 points per, which would be the highest mark of his career should he keep the pace up. His assist numbers (8.7 per) are “down” a bit from last year, but his 13.1 rebound average puts him at the top of the league in the category.

Based on the current odds board at BetOnline, Jokić is currently all by himself. He comes in with a designation of +175 to be named the NBA MVP, which makes him the heavy favorite. Mavericks guard Luka Dončić is next on the list, but is coming in at a somewhat distant +550. Embiid rounds out the top-3 at +750.

Different Players Will Rise And Fall During Long Season

NBA MVP Tracker, via @bball_ref: 1.) Nikola Jokic

2.) Joel Embiid

3.) Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

4.) Tyrese Maxey

5.) Domantas Sabonis

6.) Jayson Tatum

7.) Tyrese Haliburton

8.) Luka Doncic

9.) Kristaps Porzingis

10.) Giannis Antetokounmpo — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 20, 2023

The season is long, and we will surely see different players rise and fall in the MVP odds. Team performance always helps a player’s case when vying for the award, so look for Jayson Tatum and Giannis Antetokounmpo to remain in the mix as long as they put up the numbers that we are used to seeing from them.

One of the better value bets at the moment could be Anthony Edwards. The Timberwolves are the top team in the West, and while they likely won’t remain in the top-3 when all is said and done, it is possible in the wide open conference. If Edwards is able to keep on his current trajectory and his team is one of the best in the NBA during the regular season, then his +2500 designation could hold some serious value.