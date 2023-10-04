Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season was filled with thrilling matchups, but the same cannot be said for Week 5. There are not as many premier games being played. However, that’s only speculation based on what we’ve seen this season. For example, the Giants will be on the road in Week 5 to face the Dolphins. On paper, that’s a matchup that the Giants will surely lose. That doesn’t mean New York can’t win the game, it’s just not highly probable.

For the 2023 season, our football experts at Sports Lens will make weekly NFL picks and predictions each week. Check out our Week 5 expert picks and predictions below.

Week 5 Anthony Owen Zach Chicago Bears @ Washington Commanders Bears +6 Commanders -6 Commanders -6 Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Buffalo Bills in London Bills -5.5 Bills -5.5 Bills -5.5 New York Giants @ Miami Dolphins Giants +11 Dolphins -11 Dolphins -11 Tennessee Titans @ Indianapolis Colts Titans “PK” Colts “PK” Colts “PK” New Orleans Saints @ New England Patriots Patriots -1 Patriots -1 Saints +1 Baltimore Ravens @ Pittsburgh Steelers Ravens -4 Ravens -4 Ravens -4 Houston Texans @ Atlanta Falcons Texans +1.5 Falcons -1.5 Texans +1.5 Carolina Panthers @ Detroit Lions Lions -9.5 Lions -9.5 Lions -9.5 Cincinnati Bengals @ Arizona Cardinals Bengals -3 Cardinals +3 Bengals -3 Philadelphia Eagles @ Los Angeles Rams Eagles -4 Eagles -4 Eagles -4 New York Jets @ Denver Broncos Jets +1 Jets +1 Jets +1 Kansas City Chiefs @ Minnesota Vikings Chiefs -5 Vikings +5 Chiefs -5 Dallas Cowboys @ San Francisco 49ers 49ers -3.5 49ers -3.5 49ers -3.5 Green Bay Packers @ Las Vegas Raiders Packers -2 Packers -2 Packers -2 Season Record 34-30 37-27 33-31 NFL Week 4 Consensus Picks All three of our NFL experts picked these teams to cover the spread in Week 4: Bills (-5)

Best NFL Week 4 Bets

Here are our best NFL Week 4 bets for the 2023 season:

Anthony: The Vikings were able to defeat the also-winless Carolina Panthers on Sunday, notching their first win of the season. They’ve been turnover-prone, which has contributed to their poor record despite having some of the league’s statistical leaders on offense. They’ll take on the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend, who are looking to improve their record to 4-1.

The Chiefs struggled a bit against the New York Jets this past week, edging out Zach Wilson and company by just three points. Look for Patrick Mahomes to lead his team to a bounce-back performance, and perhaps even a dominant one.

Zach: In their Week 4 matchups vs. the Texans, Steelers’ QB Kenny Pickett injured his knee. Backup QB Mitch Trubisky had to enter the game after that and the Steelers lost 30-6. With Pickett questionable for Sunday, there’s a real chance that Trubisky start in Week 5 vs. the Baltimore Ravens. Pittsburgh’s defense has kept the team competitive this season while the offense has left a lot to be desired.

Through four games this season, the Steelers have only scored four offensive touchdowns. That’s why they are only averaging (15.5) points per game. In two of their four games this season they’ve been held to seven points or less. On the flip side, the Ravens are 3-1 and the offense is humming. They are averaging (24.8) points per game and Lamar Jackson has looked terrific to start the season. If the Steelers end up starting their backup, the Ravens (-4) are a strong bet.

Bet on the Ravens -4 (-110)

Owen: The Detroit Lions are coming off a very convincing win against the division rival Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football. They now host the Carolina Panthers and are massive home favorites. The Lions will now have Jameson Williams back in the lineup after a suspension adding more firepower to this offense against a very depleted secondary. Nonetheless, the Detroit Lions and Jared Goff play a lot better at home. The defense has been very much improved and will likely hold rookie Bryce Young in check.

For the Panthers, it has been tough sledding for rookie quarterback Bryce Young. All the blame cannot be put on him, but Young has to play a lot better. This Lions’ defense is no pushover. With the likes of Aiden Hutchinson coming after Bryce Young against one of the worst offensive lines, Young and this offense will likely have another bad day at the office.