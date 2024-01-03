Week 18 of the 2023 regular season is upon us and that means playoffs are on the horizon. Three playoff spots are still available in the AFC and two are still up for grabs in the NFC. In Week 18, there are several important matchups that will determine who will make the postseason. Jacksonville will be on the road this weekend to face the Titans. A win gives them the division title and an automatic berth into the postseason. Additionally, someone still needs to win the NFC South and East this season.
For the 2023 season, our football experts at Sports Lens will make weekly NFL picks and predictions each week. Check out our Week 18 expert picks and predictions below.
NFL Picks Week 18 Expert Picks and Predictions
Week 18 of the 2023 NFL season kicks off with the Chargers and Raiders on Thursday Nigth Football.
Ahead of the action, our experts made their Week 18 picks and predictions for every NFL game.
Before you place your best NFL bets, check out our NFL Week 18 expert picks below.
|Week 18
|Anthony
|Owen
|Zach
|Pittsburgh Steelers @ Baltimore Ravens
|Steelers -3.5
|Steelers -3.5
|Ravens +3.5
|Houston Texans @ Indianapolis Colts
|Texans -1.5
|Colts +1.5
|Texans -1.5
|Atlanta Falcons @ New Orleans Saints
|Saints -3
|Falcons +3
|Saints -3
|Cleveland Browns @ Cincinnati Bengals
|Browns +6
|Browns +6
|Browns +6
|New York Jets @ New England Patriots
|Jets +2.5
|Jets +2.5
|Patriots -2.5
|Jacksonville Jaguars @ Tennesee Titans
|Jaguars -5.5
|Jaguars -5.5
|Jaguars -5.5
|Minnesota Vikings @ Detroit Lions
|Lions -3
|Lions -3
|Lions -3
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Carolina Panthers
|Buccaneers -5.5
|Panthers +5.5
|Buccaneers -5.5
|Dallas Cowboys @ Washington Commanders
|Commanders +13
|Cowboys -13
|Cowboys -13
|Los Angeles Rams @ San Francisco 49ers
|Rams +3.5
|Rams +3.5
|49ers -3.5
|Philadelphia Eagles @ New York Giants
|Eagles -5
|Eagles -5
|Eagles -5
|Chicago Bears @ Green Bay Packers
|Packers -3
|Packers -3
|Packers -3
|Seattle Seahawks @ Arizona Cardinals
|Seahawks -3
|Seahawks -3
|Seahawks -3
|Denver Broncos @ Las Vegas Raiders
|Radiers -2.5
|Radiers -2.5
|Radiers -2.5
|Kansas City Chiefs @ Los Angeles Chargers
|Chiefs +3
|Chiefs +3
|Chiefs +3
|Buffalo Bills @ Miami Dolphins
|Dolphins +3
|Dolphins +3
|Dolphins +3
|Season Record
|126-144
|117-123
|122-118
NFL Week 18 Consensus Picks
All three of our NFL experts picked these teams to cover the spread in Week 18:
Best NFL Week 18 Bets
Here are our best NFL Week 18 bets for the 2023 season:
New England Patriots (-2.5) vs. New York Jets
Anthony: The Patriots would secure themselves a top-3 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft if they were to lose on Sunday, but it has become increasingly likely that head coach Bill Belichick won’t be around to coach whichever quarterback prospect they select. He’ll have no interest in “tanking” for the pick and will likely be going all out to end his career with the Patriots by defeating the team he loved to beat the most.
New England’s offense has been abysmal all season, and Bailey Zappe got off to one of the worst possible starts in last week’s game against the Bills. But look for Belichick to muck up the final game of the season as much as possible, and look for the Patriots to win a low-scoring affair by a field goal.
Philadelphia Eagles (-5) @ New York Giants
Zach: Jalen Hurts and the Eagles have unraveled in December. The team has lost out on the opportunity to have the #1 overall seed in the NFC playoffs. Philly has lost four of their last five games. They won 33-25 to the Giants in Week 16. Last week they lost 35-31 to the Cardinals. Luckily, the Eagles will be playing the Giants again in Week 18. This is a game the Eagles need to win convincingly. They’re in desperate need of a spark heading into the playoffs.
Less than a month ago, the team was at the top of the NFC and looked like a Super Bowl favorite. Since then they’ve struggled, and the wins have not been consistent. The Eagles need to have a statement game in Week 18 vs. the Giants. Something they’re very capable of doing. Philly has a much better roster than New York. It all comes down to execution.
Detroit Lions (-3) vs. Minnesota Vikings
Owen: The Detroit Lions are coming off a crushing loss to the Dallas Cowboys on some very controversial calls. The Lions look to keep that in the past as they host the Minnesota Vikings in the regular season finale. This is a perfect get-right game for Detroit as they look to spoil the playoff chances of their division rival. With the Vikings having a quarterback problem, the Lions should easily bounce back with playoff seeding on the line. The Lions are for sure locked up into the 3rd seed, so they could rest some starters. Given the line is only a field goal, makes me confident that the backups can get it done if that were the case.
Nevertheless, the Lions and Jared Goff thrive best at home so whoever the quarterback is for the Vikings, they may not have a good time dealing with Aiden Hutchinson on the other side. Take the Lions to cover at home.