After Week 15, there are only three games left in the regular season for all 32 teams. The playoff race in both conferences is still very much alive and no team has secured the #1 overall seed yet. In Week 16, the Ravens will be on the road for an important matchup on MNF against the 49ers. Each team is 11-3 through 14 games and has their eyes set on the #1 seed in their respective conference. A loss in Week 16 would set each side back from the ultimate goal. However, only one team can win.

For the 2023 season, our football experts at Sports Lens will make weekly NFL picks and predictions each week. Check out our Week 16 expert picks and predictions below.

NFL Picks Week 16 Expert Picks and Predictions

Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season kicks off with the Chargers and Raiders on Thursday Nigth Football.

Ahead of the action, our experts made their Week 16 picks and predictions for every NFL game.

Before you place your best NFL bets, check out our NFL Week 16 expert picks below.

Week 16 Anthony Owen Zach
New Orleans Saints @ Los Angeles Rams Rams -4 Rams -4 Rams -4
Cincinnati Bengals @ Pittsburgh Steelers Bengals -2 Bengals -2 Bengals -2
Buffalo Bills @ Los Angeles Chargers Bills -12 Bills -12 Bills -12
Indianapolis Colts @ Atlanta Falcons Colts +1 Falcons -1 Colts +1
Green Bay Packers @ Carolina Panthers Packers -5 Packers -5 Packers -5
Cleveland Browns @ Houston Texans Browns -2.5 Browns -2.5 Browns -2.5
Seattle Seahawks @ Tennesee Titans Seahawks -3 Seahawks -3 Seahawks -3
Washington Commanders @ New York Jets Jets -3 Jets -3 Commanders +3
Detroit Lions @ Minnesota Vikings Lions -3 Lions -3 Lions -3
Jacksonville Jaguars @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers Jaguars +1 Buccaneers -1 Buccaneers -1
Dallas Cowboys @ Miami Dolphins Dolphins -1.5 Dolphins -1.5 Cowboys +1.5
Arizona Cardinals @ Chicago Bears Bears -4 Cardinals +4 Bears -4
New England Patriots @ Denver Broncos Broncos -6.5 Broncos -6.5 Broncos -6.5
Las Vegas Raiders @ Kansas City Chiefs Chiefs -10 Raiders +10 Raiders +10
New York Giants @ Philadelphia Eagles Eagles -12 Eagles -12 Eagles -12
Baltimore Ravens @ San Francisco 49ers 49ers -5 49ers -5 49ers -5
Season Record 120-104 110-114 113-111

NFL Week 16 Consensus Picks

All three of our NFL experts picked these teams to cover the spread in Week 16:

Best NFL Week 16 Bets

Here are our best NFL Week 16 bets for the 2023 season:

Philadelphia Eagles  (-12) vs. New York Giants

Anthony:  Why bet the favorite in the biggest spread of the week? Are the 5-9 Giants really that bad? The answer is simply that the Eagles are just that mad. Three weeks ago, they were the top team in the NFL in terms of record, but have since lost three straight, including their most recent two on the road.

But they’ll play back in Philly for the first time since December 3rd on Monday afternoon and will be playing with a chip on their shoulder as they have been all but written off over the last few days. 12 points is a lot to cover, but I’m banking on seeing the version of the Eagles that we came to know during the middle of the season.

Bet on the Eagles -12 (-115)

Detroit Lions (-3) @ Minnesota Vikings

Zach: At 10-4 this season, the Lions are almost a lock to make the playoffs in 2023. It would take a true collapse in their final three games of the regular season for that not to happen. In Week 16, the Lions will be on the road to face the Vikings for the first time this season. Jared Goff and the Lions played an incredible game in Week 15. He threw for five touchdowns and 278 yards. Detroit will have a tough matchup in Week 16 vs. a frisky Vikings defense.

While Minnesota’s defense has kept the team competitive in 2023, they also were not able to stop a Jake Browning-led Bengals in Week 15. The Vikings will be facing an offense that has the potential to be even more explosive. Detroit’s (27.3) points per game are the fifth-most in the NFL this season. Additionally, Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery combined for 185 yards on the ground vs. Denver. Minnesota will need to play as a team on defense if they want to beat the Lions.

Bet on the Texans -3 (-123)

Cleveland Browns (-2.5) v@ Houston Texans

Owen:  The Cleveland Browns are currently 2-1 ever since Joe Flacco became the starting quarterback. The Browns are not afraid to let him chuck it as they are now one of the most pass heaviest teams in the NFL. They now face a Texans defense that looked good this past week against the Titans, but expect them to come back down to earth when they face a more competent quarterback and better-receiving options.

The Texans are likely to be without C.J. Stroud for the second straight week due to a concussion. Case Keenum is projected to start again and did ok in his first start. He did, however, get bailed out by some risky throws. Even though the Browns’ defense plays a lot better at home, expect Keenum to be pressured early and often and could turn the ball over a few times as well. Take the Browns to cover on the road.

