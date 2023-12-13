In Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season, we had some thrilling matchups. Zach Wilson and the Jets stunned the Texans with a 30-6 victory at home. Additionally, Josh Allen and the Bills were on the road in Kansas City and upset the Chiefs 20-17. Arguably the most dominant win for any team in Week 14 was Dallas’ 33-13 routing vs. the Eagles. The Cowboys now own first place in the NFC East and the Eagles have slipped to fifth overall in the NFC. There are still four weeks left in the regular season to determine who will have the #1 seed in both Conferences.

For the 2023 season, our football experts at Sports Lens will make weekly NFL picks and predictions each week. Check out our Week 15 expert picks and predictions below.

Week 15 Anthony Owen Zach Los Angeles Chargers @ Las Vegas Raiders Chargers +3 Chargers+3 Raiders -3 Minnesota Vikings @ Cincinnati Bengals Bengals -3.5 Bengals -3.5 Bengals -3.5 Pittsburgh Steelers @ Indianapolis Colts Colts -2.5 Colts -2.5 Steelers +2.5 Denver Broncos @ Detroit Lions Lions -5 Broncos +5 Lions -5 Atlanta Falcons @ Carolina Panthers Falcons -3 Falcons -3 Falcons -3 Chicago Bears @ Cleveland Browns Browns -3 Browns -3 Browns -3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Green Bay Packers Packers – 3.5 Packers – 3.5 Buccaneers +3.5 Houston Texans @ Tennesee Titans Texans +2.5 Titans -2.5 Texans +2.5 New York Giants @ New Orleans Saints Giants +6 Giants +6 Giants +6 New York Jets @ Miami Dolphins Dolphins -8.5 Dolphins -8.5 Dolphins -8.5 Kansas City Chiefs @ New England Patriots Chiefs -9 Chiefs -9 Chiefs -9 San Francisco 49ers @ Arizona Cardinals 49ers -13.5 Chiefs +2.5 49ers -13.5 Washington Commanders @ Los Angeles Rams Rams -6 Rams -6 Rams -6 Dallas Cowboys @ Buffalo Bills Bills -2.5 Cowboys +2.5 Cowboys +2.5 Baltimore Ravens @ Jacksonville Jaguars Ravens -3.5 Ravens -3.5 Ravens -3.5 Philadelphia Eagles @ Seattle Seahawks Eagles -3.5 Eagles -3.5 Eagles -3.5 Season Record 110-98 103-105 103-105 NFL Week 15 Consensus Picks All three of our NFL experts picked these teams to cover the spread in Week 15: Bengals (-3.5)

Dolphins (-8.5)

Ravens (-3.5)

Anthony: After being alone at the top of the league a couple of weeks ago, some hard times have fallen on the Eagles late in the season. They have lost their last two games to fall out of first place overall in the NFC and are now in second in the NFC East after losing to the Cowboys next week. So for their game against the Seahawks on Sunday, I’m simply predicting that this team is too talented to lose three games in a row during such an important stretch of the season.

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith still has his status for the game unknown, and it could be Drew Lock under center again this weekend. It wouldn’t matter for this prediction, as I believe that Philadelphia will be victorious regardless of who is playing the position for Seattle.

Zach: In Week 14, C.J. Stroud and the Texans were just not on the same page offensively. It was the first time in his rookie season that Stroud had been held under 100 yards passing. Additionally, it was just his third game out of 12 starts where he did not have at least one touchdown pass. Stroud also hit his head on the turf late in the game and was ruled out with a concussion.

There’s a chance that the 22-year-old is unable to play this Sunday vs. the Tennesee Titans. If that’s the case, the Texans are going to have some problems on offense. They’re already without standout rookie WR Tank Dell and Nico Collins had to leave Week 14 early with a calf injury. Houston could be limited on offense, but they are still a better team overall. After a big win in Week 14 vs. the Dolphins, this is the perfect game for the Titans to have a letdown and the Texans need to take advantage of that

Bet on the Texans +2.5 (-101)

Owen: The Atlanta Falcons are coming off a last-second defeat against the division-rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Now they face another divisional opponent the Carolina Panthers on the road which should be a much easier matchup. Desmond Ridder looked better against the Tampa Bay secondary, but the team may have to rely on the run game more. The Panthers have one of the worst run defenses in the NFL, so a run-heavy approach may be the way to win this game and cover.

For the Panthers, Bryce Young had by far the worst passing game of his career. He completed under 50% of his passes. The Falcons’ secondary locked up Mike Evans and Chris Godwin last week, so why can’t that happen again against the likes of Adam Thielen and Jonathan Mingo? Take the Falcons to cover with ease.