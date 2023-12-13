Betting

NFL Week 15 Expert Picks & Predictions: Bengals, Dolphins, and Ravens Among Consensus Picks

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
5 min read
Tua Tagovaiola Dolphins pic
Tua Tagovaiola Dolphins pic

In Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season, we had some thrilling matchups. Zach Wilson and the Jets stunned the Texans with a 30-6 victory at home. Additionally, Josh Allen and the Bills were on the road in Kansas City and upset the Chiefs 20-17. Arguably the most dominant win for any team in Week 14 was Dallas’ 33-13 routing vs. the Eagles. The Cowboys now own first place in the NFC East and the Eagles have slipped to fifth overall in the NFC. There are still four weeks left in the regular season to determine who will have the #1 seed in both Conferences.

For the 2023 season, our football experts at Sports Lens will make weekly NFL picks and predictions each week. Check out our Week 15 expert picks and predictions below.

The Best Online Sportsbooks For Betting On NFL Point Spreads

The best offshore sportsbooks are giving away free bets and bonus offers to NFL fans.

By signing up for the top online sportsbooks, NFL fans can claim over $4,000 in free bonus cash before Week 1 kicks off.

Click on an offer below to claim your sports betting bonus ahead of the 2023 NFL season.

50% Deposit Match Up To $1,000 18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In ALL US States

18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In ALL US States

 Claim Offer Now
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus Up To $1000 18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In ALL US States

18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In ALL US States

 Claim Offer Now
$750 In Free Bets For New Customers 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
100% Welcome Bonus Up To $1000 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
100% Up To $500 Welcome Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now

NFL Picks Week 15 Expert Picks and Predictions

Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season kicks off with the Chargers and Raiders on Thursday Nigth Football.

Ahead of the action, our experts made their Week 15 picks and predictions for every NFL game.

Before you place your best NFL bets, check out our NFL Week 15 expert picks below.

Week 15 Anthony Owen Zach
Los Angeles Chargers @ Las Vegas Raiders Chargers +3 Chargers+3 Raiders -3
Minnesota Vikings @ Cincinnati Bengals Bengals -3.5 Bengals -3.5 Bengals -3.5
Pittsburgh Steelers @ Indianapolis Colts Colts -2.5 Colts -2.5 Steelers +2.5
Denver Broncos @ Detroit Lions Lions -5 Broncos +5 Lions -5
Atlanta Falcons @ Carolina Panthers Falcons -3 Falcons -3 Falcons -3
Chicago Bears @ Cleveland Browns Browns -3 Browns -3 Browns -3
Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Green Bay Packers Packers – 3.5 Packers – 3.5 Buccaneers +3.5
Houston Texans @ Tennesee Titans Texans +2.5 Titans -2.5 Texans +2.5
New York Giants @ New Orleans Saints Giants +6 Giants +6 Giants +6
New York Jets @ Miami Dolphins Dolphins -8.5 Dolphins -8.5 Dolphins -8.5
Kansas City Chiefs @ New England Patriots Chiefs -9 Chiefs -9 Chiefs -9
San Francisco 49ers @ Arizona Cardinals 49ers -13.5 Chiefs +2.5 49ers -13.5
Washington Commanders @ Los Angeles Rams Rams -6 Rams -6 Rams -6
Dallas Cowboys @ Buffalo Bills Bills -2.5 Cowboys +2.5 Cowboys +2.5
Baltimore Ravens @ Jacksonville Jaguars Ravens -3.5 Ravens -3.5 Ravens -3.5
Philadelphia Eagles @ Seattle Seahawks Eagles -3.5 Eagles -3.5 Eagles -3.5
Season Record 110-98 103-105 103-105

NFL Week 15 Consensus Picks

All three of our NFL experts picked these teams to cover the spread in Week 15:

Best NFL Week 15 Bets

Here are our best NFL Week 15 bets for the 2023 season:

Philadelphia Eagles  (-3.5) @ Seattle Seahawks

Anthony:  After being alone at the top of the league a couple of weeks ago, some hard times have fallen on the Eagles late in the season. They have lost their last two games to fall out of first place overall in the NFC and are now in second in the NFC East after losing to the Cowboys next week. So for their game against the Seahawks on Sunday, I’m simply predicting that this team is too talented to lose three games in a row during such an important stretch of the season.

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith still has his status for the game unknown, and it could be Drew Lock under center again this weekend. It wouldn’t matter for this prediction, as I believe that Philadelphia will be victorious regardless of who is playing the position for Seattle.

Bet on the Eagles -3.5 (-110)

Houston Texans (+2.5) @ Tennessee Titans

Zach: In Week 14, C.J. Stroud and the Texans were just not on the same page offensively. It was the first time in his rookie season that Stroud had been held under 100 yards passing. Additionally, it was just his third game out of 12 starts where he did not have at least one touchdown pass. Stroud also hit his head on the turf late in the game and was ruled out with a concussion.

There’s a chance that the 22-year-old is unable to play this Sunday vs. the Tennesee Titans. If that’s the case, the Texans are going to have some problems on offense. They’re already without standout rookie WR Tank Dell and Nico Collins had to leave Week 14 early with a calf injury. Houston could be limited on offense, but they are still a better team overall. After a big win in Week 14 vs. the Dolphins, this is the perfect game for the Titans to have a letdown and the Texans need to take advantage of that

Bet on the Texans +2.5 (-101)

Atlanta Falcons (-3) v@ Carolina Panthers

Owen:  The Atlanta Falcons are coming off a last-second defeat against the division-rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Now they face another divisional opponent the Carolina Panthers on the road which should be a much easier matchup. Desmond Ridder looked better against the Tampa Bay secondary, but the team may have to rely on the run game more. The Panthers have one of the worst run defenses in the NFL, so a run-heavy approach may be the way to win this game and cover.

For the Panthers, Bryce Young had by far the worst passing game of his career. He completed under 50% of his passes. The Falcons’ secondary locked up Mike Evans and Chris Godwin last week, so why can’t that happen again against the likes of Adam Thielen and Jonathan Mingo? Take the Falcons to cover with ease.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From Betting

Latest news

View all
Malik Beasley Bucks pic
Betting

LATEST NBA Odds: Three Prop Bets For Wednesday’s Pacers Vs. Bucks Game Via BetOnline

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 13 2023
1845935617.0
Betting
NFL Odds: 49ers Remain Super Bowl Favorites, Ravens And Bills Climb Up The Odds Board
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 12 2023

The San Francisco 49ers took over as the favorites to win Super Bowl 2024 when they defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 13. And after their divisional win over the…

1458918545.0
Betting
NFL MVP Odds: Prescott Now The Leader, Josh Allen Back In Consideration
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 12 2023

A few weeks ago, Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes were the two players at the top of the MVP odds board. The Eagles and Chiefs looked like the two best…

Jake Paul - Boxing
Betting
Jake Paul vs Andre August Live Stream – How To Watch Paul vs August Boxing For Free
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Dec 12 2023
w640xh480 GettyImages 1848801436
Betting
NFL Odds: Titans Victory Is 4th Biggest Upset In Monday Night Football History
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 12 2023
Saquon Barkley Giants pic
Betting
NFL Odds: Three Prop Bets For Monday’s Packers Vs. Giants Game Via BetOnline
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 11 2023
Trae Young hawks pic
Betting
NBA Odds: Three Prop Bets For Monday’s Nuggets Vs. Hawks Game Via BetOnline
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 11 2023
Arrow to top