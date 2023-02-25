Anthony Richardson has been the subject of much hype and anticipation, with many considering him to be a potential star in the NFL. However, the transition from college football to the professional level is never easy, and there are several challenges that Richardson will need to overcome if he is to succeed in the NFL.

Step Up Could Be A Challenge For Richardson

One of the biggest challenges facing Richardson is the step up in competition. The NFL is a whole different ballgame to college football, and the speed, strength, and athleticism of opposing players will be on a completely different level. Richardson’s dual-threat ability and athleticism will still be valuable, but he will need to adapt to the increased speed and intensity of the game to make an impact.

His ability to scramble may mean he could make plays at the college level, but that step up to the professional level. We need only look to fellow Florida Gator Tim Tebow as an example. Tebow had similar ability to make plays on the run in college. However, he struggled at the pro level and that is the worry about Richardson too.

We will end the thread by showcasing his straight-line speed. Although Anthony Richardson is the most raw passer in the class, I do not believe he has the lowest floor at QB. NFL defenses will challenge him, but the ability to create so well with his legs will challenge them too pic.twitter.com/tDNrPyTrvu — Hunter Haas. (@NFLDraftHaas) January 15, 2023

Another challenge is the need for Richardson to refine his passing ability. While he has shown flashes of brilliance in college, his 53.8% completion rate and 9 interceptions in 2022 indicate that there is still A LOT of room for improvement.

He will need to work on his accuracy and decision-making to succeed in the NFL, where defenses are more complex and defensive backs are faster and more skilled.

While Richardson’s ceiling is thought to be high by scouts, his floor is also very low. It is an interesting situation to be in as an NFL GM. Do you select the potential best QB with a massive ceiling and low floor or opt for a more sure pick? It is why we all love the NFL Draft.

Off The Field Pressure

In addition to the challenges on the field, Richardson will also face pressure off the field. The media and fans will be quick to judge his every move, and the expectations placed on him as a potential first round pick will be immense.

It will be important for Richardson to stay focused and level-headed, and to have a strong support system in place to help him deal with the pressures of being a professional athlete.

While it is certainly possible for Anthony Richardson to overcome these challenges and succeed in the NFL, the reality is that not every college star makes a smooth transition to the professional level. It will be interesting to see how Richardson develops over the coming years, but for now, it’s important to temper expectations and recognize that the road to success in the NFL is a difficult one.