NFL

NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Is The Anthony Richardson Hype Justified?

Author image
David Evans
3 min read
anthony richardson
anthony richardson

Anthony Richardson has been the subject of much hype and anticipation, with many considering him to be a potential star in the NFL. However, the transition from college football to the professional level is never easy, and there are several challenges that Richardson will need to overcome if he is to succeed in the NFL.

Step Up Could Be A Challenge For Richardson

One of the biggest challenges facing Richardson is the step up in competition. The NFL is a whole different ballgame to college football, and the speed, strength, and athleticism of opposing players will be on a completely different level. Richardson’s dual-threat ability and athleticism will still be valuable, but he will need to adapt to the increased speed and intensity of the game to make an impact.

His ability to scramble may mean he could make plays at the college level, but that step up to the professional level. We need only look to fellow Florida Gator Tim Tebow as an example. Tebow had similar ability to make plays on the run in college. However, he struggled at the pro level and that is the worry about Richardson too.

Another challenge is the need for Richardson to refine his passing ability. While he has shown flashes of brilliance in college, his 53.8% completion rate and 9 interceptions in 2022 indicate that there is still A LOT of room for improvement.

He will need to work on his accuracy and decision-making to succeed in the NFL, where defenses are more complex and defensive backs are faster and more skilled.

While Richardson’s ceiling is thought to be high by scouts, his floor is also very low. It is an interesting situation to be in as an NFL GM. Do you select the potential best QB with a massive ceiling and low floor or opt for a more sure pick? It is why we all love the NFL Draft.

Off The Field Pressure

In addition to the challenges on the field, Richardson will also face pressure off the field. The media and fans will be quick to judge his every move, and the expectations placed on him as a potential first round pick will be immense.

It will be important for Richardson to stay focused and level-headed, and to have a strong support system in place to help him deal with the pressures of being a professional athlete.

While it is certainly possible for Anthony Richardson to overcome these challenges and succeed in the NFL, the reality is that not every college star makes a smooth transition to the professional level. It will be interesting to see how Richardson develops over the coming years, but for now, it’s important to temper expectations and recognize that the road to success in the NFL is a difficult one.

Author image

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
View All Posts By David Evans
Author Image

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
View All Posts By David Evans

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
anthony richardson
NFL

LATEST NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Is The Anthony Richardson Hype Justified?

Author image David Evans  •  59min
Joseph
NFL
Denver Broncos Hire Vance Joseph As Defensive Coordinator
Author image Owen Jones  •  Feb 23 2023

Former Denver Broncos head coach Vance Joseph is heading back to the team to become the new defensive coordinator.   Former Broncos’ head coach Vance Joseph is returning to Denver…

Lamar
NFL
A Lamar Jackson Trade Is Looking More Likely
Author image Owen Jones  •  Feb 23 2023

In recent weeks, rumors have been swirling around the possibility of a Lamar Jackson trade. While nothing has been confirmed yet, sources close to the situation suggest that a trade…

titans draft.jpeg
NFL
Tennessee Titans’ 2023 NFL Draft Plan to Replace Taylor Lewan, Robert Woods, and Zach Cunningham
Author image David Evans  •  Feb 22 2023
schultz
NFL
Dallas Cowboys Unlikely To Franchise Tag Dalton Schultz
Author image Owen Jones  •  Feb 22 2023
Lewan
NFL
Tennessee Titans Release Offensive Tackle Taylor Lewan
Author image Owen Jones  •  Feb 22 2023
brock purdy
NFL
San Francisco 49ers Quarterback Brock Purdy Postpones UCL Repair Surgery
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Feb 22 2023
Arrow to top