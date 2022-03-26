Newsboy Horse Racing Tips this Saturday Including 35/1 Lincoln Tip

On Saturday we see the beginning of new flat turf season at Doncaster with a 7-race card – the ITV horse racing team are there to show five races. There is also LIVE ITV horse racing at Kelso and Kempton, while the other venues racing from the UK and Ireland come from Stratford, Wolverhampton (AW) and the Curragh (Ire).

Here’s what leading horse racing tipster – Newsboy (from the Mirror Newspaper) – is showcasing as his best two horse racing bets on the day.



Newsboy Tips – Saturday 26th March 2022



Doncaster Horse Racing Tips

1.15 – PERSIAN FORCE @ 10/11 with BetUK

1.50 – DILIGENT HARRY @ 15/8 with BetUK

2.25 – EMPIRESTATEOFMIND – @ 10/3 with BetUK

3.00 – CHINDIT – @ 4/6 with BetUK

3.35 (Lincoln Handicap) – ANOTHER BATT @ 35/1 with BetUK

Kelso Horse Racing Tips

1.35 – DEMI SANG @ 14/1 with BetUK

3.15 – THEATRE GLORY @ 7/4 with BetUK

Kempton Horse Racing Tips

2.05 – FATHER OF JAZZ @ 10/3 with BetUK

Note: Odds are subject to change

