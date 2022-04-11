Newmarket Craven Meeting 2022 Tips and Best Bets for Day 1

It’s off to flat racing’s HQ this midweek for the three-day Newmarket Craven Meeting and with the ITV horse racing cameras there to take in four races on the first two days, then let’s take a look at the main events in more details.



Newmarket Craven Meeting Tips and Best Bets: Tuesday 12th April 2022

The ITV4 coverage are showing four races from Newmarket on Tuesday – starting with the 1:50. We’ve four LIVE races to look forward to, including the Group Three Nell Gwyn Stakes at 3.35 – a race that often provides a few clues ahead of the 1,000 Guineas run here on Sunday 1st May.

1.50 – Weatherbys Bloodstock Pro Handicap (Class 2) (4yo+) ITV4 6f

A competitive race to get the live ITV racing off and running, with 13 runners heading to post. The Ed Walker yard won this race in 2018, so their topweight Popmaster is interesting, but the worry here would be that the stable are just 1-from-24 at the track with their 4+ year-olds in recent years.

Bergerac will be fitter than most having had a few runs in March and represents the Kevin Ryan camp that were successful in this race in 2016.

However, the two that we’ll be playing here are GALE FORCE MAYA @ 11/2 with Bet Virgin and CHIPSTEAD @ 6/1 with Bet Virgin.



Gale Force Maya is a proven course and distance winner at the track and comes from the Michael Dods yard that boasts an impressive 38% record (3-from-8) with their 4-year-olds at the course. She was last seen back in October running a close second in a Listed race so this drop in grade is a plus. With 4 of the last 5 winners coming from stalls 5 or lower, then draw 3 is a further plus.

Chipstead rose up the ranks last season – winning his last three. The most recent of those wins came at Bath in September so he’s had a nice break since and despite coming back on a 4lbs higher mark is still only 4 years-old and looks the sort to have more to come this term. Draw 4 looks ideal too.

Key betting trends for the Weatherbys Bloodstock Pro Handicap Stake here

2.25 – bet365 European Free Handicap (Listed Race) (Class 1) (3yo) ITV4 7f

Just the five runners for this Listed contest, but the betting suggest it’s still a fairly open affair with only Honey Sweet looking up against it.

The Richard Hannon yard won the race in 2014 and 2018, so their runner – Tacarib Bay – has to command respect, especially with Ryan Moore booked to ride. Power Of Beauty has only been out of the first two once from 4 runs and has also been gelded since his last run.

Ribhi has won two of his three runs, but the small worry about him is that both successes have come over 6f and his only try over 7f was a defeat.

So, the safer call is the Godolphin runner – NEW SCIENCE @ 13/8 with Bet Virgin. This Charlie Appleby runner was also only in action at the start of February in Dubai (3rd) in a similar race. He’s the top-rated in the race too and despite having to give weight away as a proven Listed winner he looks up to the task.

The Appleby yard also have a decent 27% record with their 3 year-olds at the track.

Key betting trends for the bet365 European Free Handicap here

3.00 – bet365 Earl Of Sefton Stakes (Group 3) (Class 1) (4yo+) ITV4 1m1f

The Jane Chapple-Hyam won this race in 2013 and 2014 – they try again this year with a horse called CATCH TWENTYTWO (e/w) @ 10/1 with Bet Virgin – and he might just be worth chancing on his UK debut. This former South African-trained horse is a G2 and G3 winner over there and gone close at G1 level too. Nine top three finishes from 12 runs on the turf also means he comes here with a consistent profile.

Frankie and John Gosden team up with Megallan, who was runner- up in the Dante Stakes last season and the last time he dropped into a Group Three he won so has to be considered. The Gosden yard won this in 2012 and 2016.

But the main one to beat here looks to be another Godolphin runner – MASTER OF THE SEAS @ 6/5 with Bet Virgin. This 4 year-old landed the Craven Stakes at this meeting last season and followed that with a close second in the 2,000 Guineas.

Yes, he’s not won a race since, but has been running in much better contests than this. Has been gelded over the winter too, so can be expected to have settled down a bit having run a bit keen in his races towards the end of last term – William Buick, who won this race in 2015 for trainer Charlie Appleby, rides.

Key betting trends for the Earl Of Sefton Stake here

3.35 – Lanwades Stud Nell Gwyn Stakes (Group 3) (Class 1) (3yo) ITV4 7f

Often described as a guide towards the 1,000 Guineas here early next month, but we’ve only had one winner take this and follow-up in the Guineas in the last 18 runnings – Speciosa (2006).

The Mick Channon team have won two of the last 18 runnings and send Flash Betty to post, but the ratings suggest she’s got a bit to find.

The same applies to the likes of Ribbon Roase, Almohandesah, System, Rishes Baar and Romantic, who are all rated below 100.

So, the main trio to focus on here look to be – Perfect News, Hello You and CACHET. All three are course winners at the track too and are all rated 100+.

The slight worry for Perfect News is that she’s been beaten twice at this G3 level in the past, but the tongue-tie is on today and that could eke out more improvement.

Therefore, Hello You and CACHET @ 2/1 with Virgin Bet should be fighting this out. They are closely-matched too having run 4th and 5th in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf back in November – with Cachet coming out on top that day.

Hello You, however, beat Cachet in the Rockfel Stakes here last September. But this David Loughnane does have to give Cachet 3lbs too and that could be the difference. William Buick rides for trainer George Boughey, who also has a 33% record with his 3 year-olds at the track.

Key betting trends for the Nell Gywn Stake here

Note: Odds may be subject to change

