Newmarket Craven Meeting 2022 Trends for Day 1

The horse racing focus switches to the flat this midweek for the three-day Newmarket Craven Meeting, which gets going on Tuesday. Plenty of decent early-season races to take in over the three days and the ITV horse racing cameras are also at flat racing’s HQ for the opening two days.

We take a look at the main ITV races on day one of the 2022 Newmarket Craven Meeting – giving you the key trends to narrow down the fields.

Newmarket Craven Meeting Trends: Tuesday 12th April 2022

See below the key trends and stats for the LIVE ITV races at Newmarket this Tuesday on the opening day of the Newmarket Craven Meeting. Use these Newmarket trends to help find the best profiles of past winners – apply these stats and trends to the 2022 runners to help you find the winners of the Newmarket races.

Plus, if you are looking for the best Newmarket Craven Meeting bookmaker offers, then we’ve listed the best here.

1.50 – Weatherbys Bloodstock Pro Handicap (Class 2) (4yo+) ITV4 6f

Just 5 previous runnings

4/5 – Carried 8-13 or more in weight

4/5 – Returned 9/1 or shorter

4/5 – Drawn in stalls 5 or lower

3/5 – aged 4 years-old

0/5 – Winning favourites

Trainer Michael Dods has a 38% record with his 4+ year-olds at the track

Trainer Ed Walker won the 2018 running

Trainer Kevin Ryan won the 2016 running

BEST BET: GALE FORCE MAYA @ 9/2 with BetUK

NEXT BEST: CHIPSTEAD @ 6/1 with BetUK

2.25 – bet365 European Free Handicap (Listed Race) (Class 1) (3yo) ITV4 7f

15/15 – Had won between 1-2 times before

14/15 – Raced at Kempton, Newmarket, Ascot or Newbury last time out

14/15 – Didn’t win last time out

13/15 – Returned 11/2 or shorter in the betting

13/15 – Last ran 5 ½ or longer months ago

11/15 – Placed in the top 3 last time out

10/15 – Finished 2nd or 3rd last time out

5/15 – Winning favourites

4/15 – Trained by the Richard Hannon yard

Trainer Charlie Appleby has a 27% record with his 3 year-olds at the track

Jockey William Buick has a 27% record riding 3 year-olds at the track

BEST BET: NEW SCIENCE @ 13/8 with BetUK

NEXT BEST: TACARIB BAY @ 10/3 with BetUK

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Offer Terms 18+ BeGambleAware.org Full T&Cs Apply. New customers only. Opt in within 7 days & stake min. £10 between 14/03/22 – 20/03/22 at odds of 1.5 or greater. Max 3 x £10 and 4 x £5 Free Bets credited on qualifying bet settlement on selected events. 1x claim per customer. Void, cashed out, partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Mobile-only free bets are non-withdrawable & not returned with winnings. 3 day expiry.

3.00 – bet365 Earl Of Sefton Stakes (Group 3) (Class 1) (4yo+) ITV4 1m1f

14/14 – Had won over a least a mile in the past

13/14 – Favourites placed in the top three

12/14 – Last ran 5 months or more ago

11/14 – Had raced at the track before (5 won)

10/14 – Returned 7/1 or shorter in the betting

10/14 – Aged 4 or 5 years-old

9/14 – Had won over 1m1f or further in the past

7/14 – Ran at Newmarket last time out

3/14 – Trained by John Gosden

3/14 – Winning favourites

2/14 – Trained by Jane Chapple-Hyam

1/14 – Winners from stall 1

6 of the last 11 winners came between stalls 2-4 (inc)

BEST BET: MASTER OF THE SEAS @ 11/10 with BetUK

NEXT BEST: MEGALLAN @ 3/1 with BetUK

3.35 – Lanwades Stud Nell Gwyn Stakes (Group 3) (Class 1) (3yo) ITV4 7f

15/18 – Had won between 1-2 times previously

14/18 – Finished in the top 3 last time out

13/18 – Returned 9/1 or shorter in the betting

12/18 – Had only won over 6f or 7f before

12/18 – Placed favourites

11/18 – Came from the top 3 in the betting

10/18 – Had raced at Newmarket (Rowley)

8/18 – Had won a Listed or Group race in the past

8/18 – Ran at Newmarket last time out

6/18 – Winning favourites

2/18 – Trained by Richard Hannon

2/18 – Trained by Mick Channon

1/18 – Went onto win the 1,000 Guineas

Trainer George Boughey has a 33% (2 from 6) record with his 3 year-olds at the track

BEST BET: CACHET @ 15/8 with BetUK

NEXT BEST: PERFECT NEWS @ 5/1 with BetUK

Note: Odds may be subject to change

2022 Craven Meeting Times and Race Names

Newmarket Craven Meeting Race times – Wednesday 13th April 2022

1:15 – bet365 British EBF Maiden Fillies’ Stakes (GBB Race) Cl4 (2yo) 5f RTV

1:50 – Weatherbys Bloodstock Pro Handicap Cl2 (4yo+ 0-100) 6f ITV4

2:25 – bet365 European Free Handicap (Listed Race) Cl1 (3yo) 7f ITV4

3:00 – bet365 Earl Of Sefton Stakes (Group 3) Cl1 (4yo+) 1m1f ITV4

3:35 – Lanwades Stud Nell Gwyn Stakes (Group 3) (Fillies) Cl1 (3yo) 7f ITV4

4:10 – bet365 European Breeders’ Fund Maiden Fillies’ Stakes (GBB Race) Cl4 (3yo) 1m RTV

4:45 – bet365 Handicap Cl3 (3yo 0-95) 1m2f RTV

Newmarket Craven Meeting Race times – Wednesday 13th April 2022

1:15 – Rossdales Maiden Fillies’ Stakes (GBB Race) Cl4 (3yo) 7f RTV

1:50 – bet365 Handicap Cl2 (3yo 0-100) 6f ITV4

2:25 – bet365 Wood Ditton Maiden Stakes (GBB Race) Cl3 (3yo) 1m ITV4

3:00 – Connaught Access Flooring Abernant Stakes (Group 3) Cl1 (3yo+) 6f ITV4

3:35 – bet365 Craven Stakes (Group 3) (Colts & Geldings) Cl1 (3yo) 1m ITV4

4:10 – bet365 British EBF “Confined” Novice Stakes (For Horses Which Have Run No More Than Once) (GBB Race) Cl4 (3yo) 1m2f RTV

4:45 – Best Odds Guaranteed At bet365 Handicap Cl4 (3yo 0-85) 1m RTV

Newmarket Craven Meeting Race times – Thursday 14th April 2022

1:15 – Alex Scott Maiden Stakes Cl4 (3yo) 7f RTV

1:50 – bet365 British EBF Novice Stakes (GBB Race) Cl4 (2yo) 5f RTV

2:25 – bet365 British EBF Conditions Stakes (GBB Race) Cl3 (3yo) 7f RTV

3:00 – Pat Smullen Memorial Handicap Cl2 (4yo+ 0-100) 1m RTV

3:35 – bet365 Feilden Stakes (Listed Race) Cl1 (3yo) 1m1f RTV

4:10 – bet365 Handicap Cl2 (4yo+ 0-105) 7f RTV

4:45 – Price Promise At bet365 Handicap Cl3 (4yo+ 0-95) 5f RTV

More Newmarket Craven Meeting Free Bets