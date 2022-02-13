Aston Villa will be looking to build on their recent performances with an important away win against Newcastle United this Sunday.

Newcastle vs Aston Villa live stream

Newcastle vs Aston Villa live stream

If you're looking to follow the Premier League match between Newcastle vs Aston Villa, then Bet365 have you covered.

Newcastle vs Aston Villa Preview

The Villans have shown considerable improvement in recent weeks and they are heading into this game on the back of two wins and two draws across all competitions. Furthermore, they have not lost any of their last five matches against Newcastle and the visitors will be confident of grinding out a positive result here. Newcastle are unbeaten in their last four matches across all competitions and it will be interesting to see whether the magpies can pick up a home win and steer clear of the relegation zone. Check out the best Newcastle vs Aston Villa betting offers Check out our Newcastle vs Aston Villa prediction

When does Newcastle vs Aston Villa kick-off?

The Premier League clash between Newcastle vs Aston Villa kicks off at 14:00 pm BST, on the 13th of February, at St. James’ Park.

Newcastle vs Aston Villa Team News

Newcastle team news

Newcastle United are without Matt Ritchie, Federico Fernandez and Callum Wilson because of injuries.

Newcastle predicted line-up vs Aston Villa: Dubravka; Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn; Guimaraes, Shelvey, Joelinton; Fraser, Wood, Saint-Maximin

Aston Villa team news

Meanwhile, Aston Villa will be without Marvelous Nakamba and Bertrand Traore because of injuries. Defender Ezri Konsa is suspended after picking up a red card against Leeds United.

Aston Villa predicted line-up vs Newcastle: Martinez; Cash, Chambers, Mings, Digne; McGinn, Luiz, Ramsey; Buendia, Watkins, Coutinho