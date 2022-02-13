Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFrance
Home News newcastle vs aston villa live stream premier league preview kick off time and team news

Newcastle vs Aston Villa live stream: Premier League preview, kick off time and team news

Updated

6 mins ago

on

fbl eng pr everton newcastle e1612017001399

Aston Villa will be looking to build on their recent performances with an important away win against Newcastle United this Sunday.

Newcastle vs Aston Villa live stream

If you’re looking to follow the Premier League match between Newcastle vs Aston Villa, then Bet365 have you covered.

If you are a new customer, you can sign up to Bet365 and watch their Newcastle vs Aston Villa live stream by opening an account. You must make sure your account is either funded or that you have placed a bet in the last 24 hours prior to the event to be able to watch.

You can join Bet365 by clicking the link below, which also allows you to claim their amazing welcome offer for new customers.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Visit Site
Learn More
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Newcastle vs Aston Villa Preview

The Villans have shown considerable improvement in recent weeks and they are heading into this game on the back of two wins and two draws across all competitions.

Furthermore, they have not lost any of their last five matches against Newcastle and the visitors will be confident of grinding out a positive result here.

Newcastle are unbeaten in their last four matches across all competitions and it will be interesting to see whether the magpies can pick up a home win and steer clear of the relegation zone.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Visit Site
Learn More
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

When does Newcastle vs Aston Villa kick-off?

The Premier League clash between Newcastle vs Aston Villa kicks off at 14:00 pm BST, on the 13th of February, at St. James’ Park.  

Newcastle vs Aston Villa Team News

Newcastle team news

Newcastle United are without Matt Ritchie, Federico Fernandez and Callum Wilson because of injuries.

Newcastle predicted line-up vs Aston Villa: Dubravka; Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn; Guimaraes, Shelvey, Joelinton; Fraser, Wood, Saint-Maximin
 

Aston Villa team news

Meanwhile, Aston Villa will be without Marvelous Nakamba and Bertrand Traore because of injuries.

Defender Ezri Konsa is suspended after picking up a red card against Leeds United.

Aston Villa predicted line-up vs Newcastle: Martinez; Cash, Chambers, Mings, Digne; McGinn, Luiz, Ramsey; Buendia, Watkins, Coutinho

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Visit Site
Learn More
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens