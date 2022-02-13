Newcastle United will be looking to pick up a win at home when they take on Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.
Match Info Date: 13th February 2022
Kick-off: 14:00 pm BST, St. James’ Park.
Newcastle vs Aston Villa Prediction
The Magpies are unbeaten in their last four league matches and they will fancy their chances against Villa this weekend.
The January signings have improved Newcastle and the home fans will be expecting all three points here.
Meanwhile, Aston Villa have improved under the leadership of Steven Gerrard as well and new signings like Philippe Coutinho are in red hot form.
Villa are unbeaten in their last three league matches and they will look to pull off an upset here.
Newcastle vs Aston Villa Prediction: Newcastle 1-1 Aston Villa @ 13/2 with Bet365.
Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.
Newcastle vs Aston Villa Betting Tips
Newcastle are undefeated in their last 13 home matches against Aston Villa. Bet on the home side to pick up all three points here.
Aston Villa are undefeated in their last five matches against Newcastle. Bet on the visitors to pick up all three points here.
The last six matches between these two sides have produced a total of 12 goals. Bet on under 2.5 goals here.
Newcastle vs Aston Villa betting tip: Get under 2.5 goals at 17/16.
Newcastle vs Aston Villa Odds
Here are the latest betting odds for Newcastle vs Aston Villa from Bet365:
Match-winner:
Newcastle: 17/10 with Bet365
Draw: 23/10 with Bet365
Aston Villa: 13/8 with Bet365
Total Goals:
Over 2.5: 20/23 with Bet365
Under: 17/16 with Bet365
Newcastle vs Aston Villa Free Bet
