Aston Villa Confirm Adidas As Club's New Kit Partner From 2024-25

Sushan Chakraborty
Premier League powerhouse Aston Villa have announced a multi-year kit sponsorship with German apparel and footwear giant Adidas. Adidas will replace Castore as the Villans’ kit sponsor from the 2024-25 season.

Adidas Deal Is Reportedly A Record For Aston Villa

Aston Villa enjoyed a record-breaking Premier League campaign under Unai Emery in 2023-24. They finished fourth ahead of heavyweights Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea, and Manchester United and sealed UEFA Champions League qualification for the first time in their history.

Having become a UEFA Champions League side, Aston Villa are now much more lucrative investment option for mega brands. And Adidas has become the first one to capitalize on the opportunity. According to Inside World Football, Adidas’ offer, which helped it replace Castore, is the biggest in the club’s history. However, neither the club nor Adidas shared the actual figures. Castore were paying Villa a meager £3 million ($3.82 million) per season.

Adidas’ bigger offer certainly played its part, but it was not the only reason Aston Villa parted ways with Castore. The relationship between the two parties had started to sour, as the players complained about the quality of the jerseys. They reportedly had a wet look and were retaining sweat, thus impacting performance.

Villa Excited To Start New Chapter With Adidas

Aston Villa are delighted with their new collaboration and clearly see it as a step up from their time with Castore.

Chris Heck, president of business operations at Villa, said:

We believe we should be judged by the company we keep. So, we are delighted to announce our partnership with Adidas, one of the biggest and best sports brands in the world. This partnership represents an exciting new chapter for Aston Villa Football Club, as we look to position ourselves consistently amongst the top football clubs globally.

Adidas returned the favor, revealing that teaming up with Villa for the first time ever was equalling exciting for the German giant.

The brand’s global football general manager, Nick Craggs added:

To partner with the club for the first time in our histories is a signpost for an ambitious future together; from the foundation of making the best product for both athlete and fan, to sharing stories and moments that will connect us with Aston Villa fans the World over.

Aston Villa co-owner Nassef Sawiris owns around 7% of Adidas. It is safe to assume that he played a pivotal role in uniting the two.

Sushan Chakraborty

