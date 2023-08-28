Eager to pick up their second Premier League win on the bounce, Liverpool traveled to Newcastle United for their Matchday 3 clash on Sunday afternoon (August 27). The Reds were not at their flamboyant best for the most part, but their indomitable fighting spirit carried them to a morale-boosting victory.

Things go bad to worse for Liverpool

Liverpool endured a sluggish start at St. James’ Park, struggling to beat Newcastle United’s frantic pace. In the 25th minute, a howler from Trent Alexander-Arnold allowed the hosts to make their superiority count. The Englishman failed to control a simple backpass from Mohamed Salah, allowing Anthony Gordon to run through on goal. The Magpies star then applied a right-footed finish to send the ball into the back of the net.

Three minutes after conceding, things took a turn for the worse for the Merseysiders. Their superstar center-back Virgil van Dijk brought Alexander Isak to the ground with a crunching slide tackle. The referee reached for the red right away, as the striker would have been clean through on goal if not for Van Dijk’s tackle.

Having lost one of their key men, Liverpool decided not to commit too many bodies forward and made their way into half-time with just a one-goal deficit.

Explosive Darwin Nunez comes to Reds’ rescue

Newcastle United kept the pressure on in the second half, creating one chance after another. Miguel Almiron came the closest in the 76th minute when he hit the post with an impeccable curling effort from outside the box. A minute later, Jurgen Klopp threw in Darwin Nunez for Alexis Mac Allister and the game turned on its head.

Just four minutes after coming on, Nunez pulled one goal back for the Anfield outfit, courtesy of a costly mistake from Sven Botman. The ball ricocheted off the defender’s back, and the Uruguayan made no mistake in intercepting the loose ball and slamming it past the goalkeeper.

Twelve minutes later, Nunez sent Liverpool fans into delirium, scoring the winner in stunning fashion. Salah slipped Nunez through on goal with a delicate through ball and he applied a devastating finish with his right boot to beat Nick Pope. The 19-time English champions held out for three minutes to seal a stunning comeback 2-1 win over Eddie Howe’s side.

With seven points from three games, Liverpool have climbed up to fourth place in the Premier League rankings. Only Manchester City have won all three of their English top-flight fixtures this season.