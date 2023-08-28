Editorial

Newcastle 1-2 Liverpool: Darwin Nunez Fires Handicapped Reds To Glory

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Liverpool Striker Darwin Nunez
Liverpool Striker Darwin Nunez

Eager to pick up their second Premier League win on the bounce, Liverpool traveled to Newcastle United for their Matchday 3 clash on Sunday afternoon (August 27). The Reds were not at their flamboyant best for the most part, but their indomitable fighting spirit carried them to a morale-boosting victory.

Things go bad to worse for Liverpool

Liverpool endured a sluggish start at St. James’ Park, struggling to beat Newcastle United’s frantic pace. In the 25th minute, a howler from Trent Alexander-Arnold allowed the hosts to make their superiority count. The Englishman failed to control a simple backpass from Mohamed Salah, allowing Anthony Gordon to run through on goal. The Magpies star then applied a right-footed finish to send the ball into the back of the net.

Three minutes after conceding, things took a turn for the worse for the Merseysiders. Their superstar center-back Virgil van Dijk brought Alexander Isak to the ground with a crunching slide tackle. The referee reached for the red right away, as the striker would have been clean through on goal if not for Van Dijk’s tackle.

Having lost one of their key men, Liverpool decided not to commit too many bodies forward and made their way into half-time with just a one-goal deficit.

Explosive Darwin Nunez comes to Reds’ rescue

Newcastle United kept the pressure on in the second half, creating one chance after another. Miguel Almiron came the closest in the 76th minute when he hit the post with an impeccable curling effort from outside the box. A minute later, Jurgen Klopp threw in Darwin Nunez for Alexis Mac Allister and the game turned on its head.

Just four minutes after coming on, Nunez pulled one goal back for the Anfield outfit, courtesy of a costly mistake from Sven Botman. The ball ricocheted off the defender’s back, and the Uruguayan made no mistake in intercepting the loose ball and slamming it past the goalkeeper.

Twelve minutes later, Nunez sent Liverpool fans into delirium, scoring the winner in stunning fashion. Salah slipped Nunez through on goal with a delicate through ball and he applied a devastating finish with his right boot to beat Nick Pope. The 19-time English champions held out for three minutes to seal a stunning comeback 2-1 win over Eddie Howe’s side.

With seven points from three games, Liverpool have climbed up to fourth place in the Premier League rankings. Only Manchester City have won all three of their English top-flight fixtures this season.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Editorial

Latest news

View all
omalleysterling
Editorial

LATEST Who Will Win The Aljamain Sterling vs Sean O’Malley Bantamweight Title Fight At UFC 292?

Author image Olly Taliku  •  Aug 19 2023
McGregor Odds
Editorial
EXCLUSIVE: SportsLens Trading Team Price Up Conor McGregor Next Opponent Odds
Author image Cai Parry  •  Aug 13 2023

Michael Chandler priced as favourite in our Conor McGregor next opponent odds A boxing bout with Jake Paul priced as second favourite Rematches with Nate Diaz or Dustin Poirier come…

rsz dancampbell detroitlions
Editorial
NFL Odds: Detroit Lions Are The Favorites To Win The NFC North
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Aug 3 2023

While the teams may not be the strongest, the NFC North could end up being one of the most competitive divisions in the NFL this coming season. The departure of…

rsz f1w6d7uwcae5agk
Editorial
Doc Rivers In, Mark Jackson Out On ESPN NBA Broadcasting Team
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jul 31 2023
rsz https dairylandexpresscom wp content uploads imagn images 2017 07 16886492
Editorial
Green Bay Packers Star Defender: “We Ain’t Getting The Love”
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jul 20 2023
Alexander Volkanovski UFC
Editorial
BetNow UFC 290 Betting Offer: Claim $300 In UFC 290 Volkanovski vs Rodriguez Free Bets
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Jul 7 2023
Alexander Volkanovski UFC
Editorial
MyBookie UFC 290 Betting Offer: Claim $1000 In Alexander Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez UFC 290 Free Bets
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Jul 7 2023
Arrow to top