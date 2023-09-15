Soccer

New La Liga Salary Limit: Real Madrid Top List While Barcelona Suffer Massive Setback

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Barcelona Manager Xavi
Barcelona Manager Xavi

On Thursday (September 14), Spain’s La Liga informed all 20 top-flight clubs of their salary limit for the next five months. If a club exceed the set limit, they will only allowed to sign players as per their permitted cap.

Real Madrid rejoice while Barcelona continue to struggle

As per La Liga’s squad spending limits, Real Madrid are the most financially sorted team in the division. Los Blancos, who permanently signed Jude Bellingham, Arda Guler, and Fran Garcia in the 2023-24 summer transfer window, have their salary limit set at €727 million ($775.36 million). In second place sit Atletico Madrid with a salary cap of €296 million ($315.69 million).

The third place is occupied by reigning Spanish champions Barcelona. The Blaugrana’s current salary limit has been set at €270 million ($287.96 million). In February, they had a limit of €648 million ($691.10 million), making it the most significant cut on the list. Refer to the post below to get the spending limit for all 20 teams in La Liga:

Barcelona have a lot of work to do on the economic front

Barcelona have long been trying to improve their finances, making strategic signings, offering well thought out packages, and offloading players who do not fit the system like a glove. Earlier this summer, they offloaded Ousmane Dembele, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, and more to bring their wage bill down to around €400 million ($426 million). They are indeed heading in the right direction but they have a long way to go before they can even fathom to meet La Liga’s $287.96 million limit.

The Blaugrana cannot continue to sell players without their quality taking a hit. So, giving their existing players leaner contracts is posssibly the way forward. They recently tied goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen down to a new contract until 2028, with the German graciously agreeing to reduce his salary. As a result, Barca could successfully register loanees Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo.

On Thursday, Barcelona president Joan Laporta thanked Ter Stegen for sacrificing his wages for the well being of the team. He said (via SportStar):

We have to thank him for restructuring his contract because it has allowed other players to register.

According to reports Barcelona have expressed their desire to tie key midfielder Frenkie de Jong to a similar contract. It will be interesting to see if the Dutchman follows in Ter Stegen’s footsteps and helps his team in time of great need.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Barcelona Manager Xavi
Soccer

LATEST New La Liga Salary Limit: Real Madrid Top List While Barcelona Suffer Massive Setback

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  14min
Manchester United VS Brighton
Soccer
Manchester United Vs. Brighton & Hove Albion: Date, Where To Watch In U.S., Head-To-Head, & Prediction
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  1h

After a seemingly never-ending international break, the English Premier League is finally set to return with a series of mouthwatering fixtures this weekend. All 20 teams will be in action…

Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp
Soccer
“I’m not worried about (Klopp leaving)” – Danny Murphy Names ‘Perfect’ Candidate To Become Next Liverpool Coach
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  20h

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy has said that Brighton & Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi is the perfect man to replace Jurgen Klopp at Anfield. Since bringing Klopp to…

Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti
Soccer
Real Madrid Transfer News: Los Blancos Identify Serie A Star As Kylian Mbappe’s Replacement
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  21h
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag
Soccer
Pundit Claims Manchester United Will Sack Erik Ten Hag Before Chelsea Dismiss Mauricio Pochettino
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  22h
Manchester United Owners The Glazers
Soccer
Sir Jim Ratcliffe Confident Of Finalizing Manchester United Takeover Amid £10 Billion Valuation Claims
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Sep 14 2023
Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp
Soccer
Liverpool Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Sheds Light On Reds’ Alleged Interest In Sporting Lisbon Star
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Sep 14 2023
Arrow to top