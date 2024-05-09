Soccer

Report: Barcelona Plan To Fight PSG For 23-Year-Old Serie A Star

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Barcelona Manager Xavi Has Overseen 20 Wins This Season
Barcelona Manager Xavi Has Overseen 20 Wins This Season

Eager to bolster their attack after a disastrous 2023-24 season, La Liga giants Barcelona are reportedly eyeing a move for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) target Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. The 23-year-old attacker is contractually tied to Napoli until June 30, 2027.

Barcelona Coach Xavi Wants Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

One of the most successful clubs in Europe, Barcelona have had a season to forget. They crashed out of the Copa del Rey after losing to Athletic Bilbao in the quarter-finals, lost the La Liga title to Real Madrid, and could not overcome PSG in the UEFA Champions League quarters. Xavi initially planned to step down at the end of the 2023-24 season, but after multiple meetings with President Joan Laporta, he has agreed to continue for at least one more year.

Xavi is confident of turning things around in Catalonia, but, according to Il Corriere Dello Sport (via Fichajes.net), not every player from the current roster will be on the journey.

The Blaugrana are planning to rebuild their attack this summer and have shown interest in making Kvaratskhelia a part of their project. The Georgian winger, who won the Serie A title with Napoli last season, is reportedly one of Xavi’s favorite options on the left wing. However, signing him will not be easier said than done.

Signing PSG Target Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Will Not Be Straightforward For Barcelona

According to the same report, PSG are also interested in signing the winger. With Kylian Mbappe set to depart at the end of the 2023-24 season, the Parisians are on the market for a prolific left-winger. And Kvaratskhelia fits the bill perfectly. PSG have never shied away from splurging to get the players they desire, and we do not expect anything different in Kvaratskhelia’s instance.

Of course, Napoli will have the final say in this matter, as the player still has over three years left on his deal. As per La Gazzetta dello Sport, Napoli chief Aurelio de Laurentiis considers Kvaratskhelia nontransferable this summer and is doing everything in his power to keep the player.

The President is aware that Kvaratskhelia wants a more lucrative contract. So, he has already met with the player’s father and agent to discuss the possibility of him getting one. The talks were reportedly positive and there is a belief he will continue in Italy beyond the 2023-24 season.

Napoli will only agree to negotiate if prospective suitors agree to pay a sizable fee for him. As per Barca Universal, Napoli may demand around €100 million ($107.35 million) for their star winger.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Barcelona Manager Xavi Has Overseen 20 Wins This Season
Soccer

LATEST Report: Barcelona Plan To Fight PSG For 23-Year-Old Serie A Star

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 09 2024
Real Madrid Ace Jude Bellingham Is One Of The Top Scorers In La Liga
Soccer
“It’s a dream come true” – Real Madrid Ace Jude Bellingham Excited To Meet Borussia Dortmund In Champions League Final At Wembley Stadium
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 09 2024

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham has expressed his excitement about facing his former club Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League final on June 1. The England international said he…

UEFA Champions League
Soccer
UEFA Champions League Semi-Final 2nd Leg: Top 5 Players Who Stood Out
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 09 2024

The ink is dry! Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid will meet in the most highly anticipated match on the European calendar — the UEFA Champions League (UCL) final — at…

Joselu Was One Of The Best Performers In Champions League Semi-Final 2nd Leg
Soccer
UEFA Champions League Semi-Final: Real Madrid 2-1 Bayern Munich – Super Sub Joselu Seals Mesmeric Comeback Win For All-Whites
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 09 2024
Jadon Sancho Manchester United
Soccer
“People at times underestimate all those points” – Jamie Carragher & Thierry Henry Speculate Why Champions League Finalist Jadon Sancho Flopped At Manchester United
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 08 2024
Chelsea Manager Mauricio Pochettino
Soccer
Chelsea Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Claims Blues Have Concrete Interest In Brazilian Wonderkid
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 08 2024
PSG Ace & Real Madrid Target Kylian Mbappe
Soccer
“I didn’t do enough” – Kylian Mbappe Shoulders Blame For PSG’s UEFA Champions League Defeat Against Borussia Dortmund
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 08 2024
Arrow to top