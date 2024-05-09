Eager to bolster their attack after a disastrous 2023-24 season, La Liga giants Barcelona are reportedly eyeing a move for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) target Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. The 23-year-old attacker is contractually tied to Napoli until June 30, 2027.

Barcelona Coach Xavi Wants Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

One of the most successful clubs in Europe, Barcelona have had a season to forget. They crashed out of the Copa del Rey after losing to Athletic Bilbao in the quarter-finals, lost the La Liga title to Real Madrid, and could not overcome PSG in the UEFA Champions League quarters. Xavi initially planned to step down at the end of the 2023-24 season, but after multiple meetings with President Joan Laporta, he has agreed to continue for at least one more year.

Xavi is confident of turning things around in Catalonia, but, according to Il Corriere Dello Sport (via Fichajes.net), not every player from the current roster will be on the journey.

The Blaugrana are planning to rebuild their attack this summer and have shown interest in making Kvaratskhelia a part of their project. The Georgian winger, who won the Serie A title with Napoli last season, is reportedly one of Xavi’s favorite options on the left wing. However, signing him will not be easier said than done.

Signing PSG Target Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Will Not Be Straightforward For Barcelona

According to the same report, PSG are also interested in signing the winger. With Kylian Mbappe set to depart at the end of the 2023-24 season, the Parisians are on the market for a prolific left-winger. And Kvaratskhelia fits the bill perfectly. PSG have never shied away from splurging to get the players they desire, and we do not expect anything different in Kvaratskhelia’s instance.

Of course, Napoli will have the final say in this matter, as the player still has over three years left on his deal. As per La Gazzetta dello Sport, Napoli chief Aurelio de Laurentiis considers Kvaratskhelia nontransferable this summer and is doing everything in his power to keep the player.

The President is aware that Kvaratskhelia wants a more lucrative contract. So, he has already met with the player’s father and agent to discuss the possibility of him getting one. The talks were reportedly positive and there is a belief he will continue in Italy beyond the 2023-24 season.

Napoli will only agree to negotiate if prospective suitors agree to pay a sizable fee for him. As per Barca Universal, Napoli may demand around €100 million ($107.35 million) for their star winger.