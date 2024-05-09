Liverpool legend Graeme Souness has slammed Manchester United star Marcus Rashford, questioning his work-rate, commitment, and attitude. He also claimed any “proper” club would have sold the Englishman for his reluctance to track back.

Marcus Rashford Has Had A Poor 2023-24 Campaign

Manchester United academy graduate Rashford scored an impressive 17 times in 35 Premier League matches last season, finishing as their top scorer. The left-winger was expected to enjoy another fine campaign this term, but that has not been the case. The 26-year-old has faced criticism for his poor work-rate and sub-par finishing throughout the campaign. He also got a lot of flak for lacking professionalism, as he reportedly went on a 12-hour drinking spree before Manchester United’s FA Cup clash with Newport County. Rashford, however, issued an apology and returned to action after serving a short suspension.

He has played 40 matches for the Red Devils in the 2023-24 campaign, scoring only eight times and providing five assists.

Graeme Souness Advises Manchester United To Sell Marcus Rashford

Rashford’s return has been poor, but Souness’ biggest qualm is not with his finishing, it is with his work-rate. Speaking on the Three Up Front podcast, Souness said (via the Daily Mail):

“When I was a player, no one was given permission to not track back, you’d sprint forward, and even quicker coming back – no one was given a pass. I’d say that’s how it has been before my time and even now for the very best teams.

“If you’re at a proper club with proper professionals, you’re doing that in training each day and if you’re not, they’ll come after you. The coach doesn’t even have to say it, that’s what happens at the big clubs.”

He added:

“This should be hammered into you in the training sessions, what Marcus Rashford showed against Ross Barkley when they played Luton a few weeks ago, means he must’ve been doing that in training.

“If he was doing that at a proper football club, they’d be all over him to the point where there would be fallouts, and if they didn’t learn, they’d think about selling you.”

Rashford, whose contract runs until June 2028, has played 399 matches for the senior team in all competitions, scoring 131 goals and providing 64 assists.