Looking to pick up their fifth consecutive victory in Major League Soccer (MLS), Lionel Messi’s buzzing Inter Miami will make the trip to Canada for their Matchday 13 appointment with CF Montreal. Read on to get all the key details about the standout MLS fixture of the weekend.

Montreal vs Inter Miami: Date, Time & Where To Watch Lionel Messi’s Next MLS Adventure

Montreal will welcome Eastern Conference leaders Inter Miami to Saputo Stadium for their highly anticipated MLS clash on Saturday night (May 11). The game will kick off at 7.30 p.m. ET / 4.30 p.m. PT. Fans eager to watch Lionel Messi‘s first foray into Canada can do so by tuning in to MLS Season Pass on Apple TV+. TSN 5 and RDS will also carry the game.

Montreal vs Inter Miami: Preview

Form

Home side Montreal have not been at their best in the 2024 MLS season. They have leaked goals, struggled to dictate play in the middle of the park, and their attack has also been below par. Montreal have secured only 12 points from their 10 MLS outings this season and are toiling in 12th place in the Eastern Conference rankings.

Montreal are coming into Saturday’s mega clash on the back of a disappointing 4-1 defeat to Nashville SC. In their last five league outings, Laurent Courtois’ side have suffered two defeats, settled for two draws, and bagged only one victory.

In contrast, Inter Miami have been enjoying their best-ever season in MLS. Led by the brilliant Lionel Messi and ruthless Luis Suarez, the Herons have taken apart opponents for fun, scoring a league-best 32 times. Philadelphia, who have been the second-most prolific team in the division this term, have only scored 19.

Miami, who are sitting three points clear of Cincinnati at the top of the table after playing one more game, bagged a mega 6-2 victory in their previous MLS match. They went into the half-time break trailing by a goal but produced a miraculous second-half performance to secure the emphatic win. Suarez took the match ball home after scoring a sensational hat-trick.

Team News

Montreal have a flurry of injuries to deal with for the game against Inter Miami. Matias Coccaro (knee), Josef Martinez (knock), Kwadwo Opoku (ligament tear), Joaquin Sosa (lower leg), and Dominic Iankov (hamstring) will all miss the game due to injuries, while Lassi Lappalainen (knock) is a doubt. Nathan-Dylan Saliba and Grayson Doody may also miss the heavyweight bout due to hip and ankle issues, respectively.

Inter Miami also have a few absentees to deal with. Jordi Alba is still nursing his hamstring and could need a few weeks to recover. In defense, Diego Gomez (ankle sprain), Federico Redondo (LCL), and Robbie Robinson (knee) will also miss the game. Forwards Shanyder Borgelin (hamstring) and Facundo Farias (ACL) will sit this one out as well.

Montreal vs Inter Miami: Prediction

In their previous meeting on March 10, Montreal secured a narrow 3-2 victory over Inter Miami at Chase Stadium. However, Lionel Messi could not feature in that game, while Luis Suarez also had a cameo after coming on late in the second half. With Montreal struggling to find their footing and the former Barcelona pair firing on all cylinders, we cannot help but give the edge to the visitors. It will not be a walk in the park for Gerardo Martino’s boys, but they should eventually come out on top.

We are backing Miami to secure a 3-1 win at Saputo Stadium on Saturday night.