Manchester United legend David Beckham has heaped praise on England and Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham, calling him a model professional. Beckham is hopeful about the Three Lions’ European Championship campaign and believes Bellingham will play a key role under Gareth Southgate.

Jude Bellingham Has Had An Incredible Season At Real Madrid

Borussia Dortmund accepted a €103 million ($111.04 million) bid from Real Madrid for Bellingham in the summer transfer window. Historically, English players have had a hard time at Real Madrid, which made a few skeptical about Bellingham’s mega move.

Over the last 10-odd months, Bellingham has turned doubters into believers, emerging as Los Blancos’ most prolific player. Since the start of the season, the 20-year-old has played 39 games for the club in all competitions, scoring 22 times and providing 10 assists. His exploits have helped Real Madrid to the La Liga title and the final of the UEFA Champions League. Bellingham will face his former club Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League final at England’s home stadium, Wembley on June 1.

David Beckham Backs Jude Bellingham To Impress For England

With the 2024 European Championship just over a month away, England fans, including the great Beckham, are expecting Bellingham to work his magic.

Speaking at the premiere of “99” — a documentary on Manchester United’s treble-winning season — the ex-England midfielder said (via the Daily Mail):

“Obviously the season that Jude’s had, the talent that he is. But it’s not just the talent with Jude, it’s about the way he is, the way he handles himself, he’s a model pro that knows exactly what he needs to do.

“For someone that is so young to have the maturity that he has is incredible and I think him playing abroad has helped him with that. Now he’s obviously at Real Madrid where the expectations are higher than most other clubs around the world and he’s living up to those.”

He concluded by adding:

“It’s great to see his smile, it’s great to see the talent that he is and when he gets in that England shirt, we’ll all be very happy as well.”

Having lost the final to Italy in EURO 2020, England are hoping to go the distance this time around, and Beckham is excited for the ball to roll in Germany.

The Inter Miami co-owner said:

“I think we have a real opportunity but we all know that once you’re in a tournament, then it’s a whole different ball game. But I’m excited, as an England fan I’m excited for these Euros.”

England will commence their EURO journey with a clash with Serbia on June 16.