Load management had become a serious issue in the NBA in recent years. The effect of players missing games was hurting the league’s product, so much so that they took measures this year to cut down on guys resting when healthy.

NBA Load Management Measures Appear To Be Working

Kawhi Leonard (hip) has been ruled OUT for the Clippers’ game against the Thunder, the team says. 🤕 This will be the first game Leonard has missed all season. Paul George (illness) has been upgraded to AVAILABLE. pic.twitter.com/ztWqLelhcQ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 21, 2023

One of the biggest offenders (and likely targets of the new rule) was Clippers star Kawhi Leonard, who has become notorious for missing time ever since coming to Los Angeles. But so far, the new measures have worked wonders for fans buying tickets to see Leonard and the Clips.

We are 27 games into the Clippers’ season, and Leonard has played in each and every one of them. He is the team’s leading scorer at over 24 points per game, and his shooting percentages are the second-highest of his career, and best in 8 years. Most importantly, Los Angeles has turned its fortunes around over the past few weeks, and are the hottest team in the NBA while sporting a 9-game winning streak. Much of the success has to do with Leonard’s production, and quite frankly, his availability.

Kawhi Leonard Hasn’t Missed A Game Yet

Kawhi Leonard has been showing up and out so far this season. Load management no more 😤 pic.twitter.com/DXHGsFzMQA — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 21, 2023

Leonard was out of the lineup almost as much as he was in it during his first four years with the Clippers. Combined with teammate Paul George frequently missing games as well, the high-priced duo was on the court together for just 142 of the team’s 308 possible contests during their first four years together. They’ve added 50 to that number just two months in to the 2023 season, as George has only missed two games himself.

The NBA offices are certainly happy with the results, as it isn’t just the Clippers who have been abiding by the new rules. We still have plenty of season ahead of us and injuries will mount up throughout the course of the year, but it has been so far so good on the load management front.

The Clippers will need all hands on deck for their next couple of matchups. On Thursday, they will take on the second-place Oklahoma City Thunder while looking to extend their winning streak to double digits, followed by a game against the top team in the NBA in the Boston Celtics on Saturday.