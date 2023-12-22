NBA

NBA: Kawhi Leonard Has Played In Every Game So Far This Season

Anthony R. Cardenas
Load management had become a serious issue in the NBA in recent years. The effect of players missing games was hurting the league’s product, so much so that they took measures this year to cut down on guys resting when healthy.

NBA Load Management Measures Appear To Be Working

One of the biggest offenders (and likely targets of the new rule) was Clippers star Kawhi Leonard, who has become notorious for missing time ever since coming to Los Angeles. But so far, the new measures have worked wonders for fans buying tickets to see Leonard and the Clips.

We are 27 games into the Clippers’ season, and Leonard has played in each and every one of them. He is the team’s leading scorer at over 24 points per game, and his shooting percentages are the second-highest of his career, and best in 8 years. Most importantly, Los Angeles has turned its fortunes around over the past few weeks, and are the hottest team in the NBA while sporting a 9-game winning streak. Much of the success has to do with Leonard’s production, and quite frankly, his availability.

Kawhi Leonard Hasn’t Missed A Game Yet

Leonard was out of the lineup almost as much as he was in it during his first four years with the Clippers. Combined with teammate Paul George frequently missing games as well, the high-priced duo was on the court together for just 142 of the team’s 308 possible contests during their first four years together. They’ve added 50 to that number just two months in to the 2023 season, as George has only missed two games himself.

The NBA offices are certainly happy with the results, as it isn’t just the Clippers who have been abiding by the new rules. We still have plenty of season ahead of us and injuries will mount up throughout the course of the year, but it has been so far so good on the load management front.

The Clippers will need all hands on deck for their next couple of matchups. On Thursday, they will take on the second-place Oklahoma City Thunder while looking to extend their winning streak to double digits, followed by a game against the top team in the NBA in the Boston Celtics on Saturday.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
