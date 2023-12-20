NBA: Grizzlies Get More Help As Marcus Smart Set To Return

The Memphis Grizzlies have started off the 2023-24 season as one of the worst teams in the NBA. They began with an 0-6 record and didn’t get their fourth win until over a month into the season, a drastic shift for a team that finished #1 in the Western Conference a season ago. They entered Tuesday with a 6-19 record, tied for the second-worst in the West, but help was on the way in the form of the team’s superstar leader.

NBA: Grizzlies Could Be Getting More Help This Week

Grizzlies guard Marcus Smart will return to the lineup either Thursday vs. the Pacers or Saturday vs. the Hawks, per @ShamsCharania. Smart has been out of action since November 14 due to a foot sprain. pic.twitter.com/Bosw2dmrnu — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 20, 2023

Ja Morant began the season by serving a 25-game suspension. The Grizzlies’ point guard got himself into hot water multiple times over the course of last season, with incidents ranging from altercations with opposing team’s busses, intimidation of mall security, and multiple instances of brandishing a gun on social media. The NBA came down hard on the punishment, and Morant would miss well over a quarter of the start of the current season.

Memphis struggled without him, as they lacked in many of the categories that Morant typically excels in, including coming in dead last in team points per game. The hole that the team has already dug may be one that is already too deep to climb out of, but Morant returned on Tuesday and has Grizzlies fans believing that anything is possible with their star player back in the lineup.

And things are going to get even better in terms of availability for Memphis. Marcus Smart was acquired via trade during the off-season, and his presence would not only help Morant in the backcourt, but his defense-heavy style of play would fit perfectly with the team formerly known as “Grit-n-Grind”.

Smart To Make His Return On Thursday or Saturday

The Grizzlies are expected to have Marcus Smart back in the lineup later this week, per @DamichaelC 👀 pic.twitter.com/FsN3u4YDvq — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) December 20, 2023

But Smart was only able to play in the team’s first 11 games of the season, but suffered a foot sprain a few weeks in and hasn’t played since November 14th. With two of their projected backcourt starters out of the lineup, it has been Derrick Rose and Desmond Bane who have gotten the nod lately, but that starting duo is certainly subject to change.

It was reported by Shams Charania that Smart would look to make his return to the court some time this week. There is a possibility that he will play on Thursday against the Pacers, but if he can’t, then look for Saturday in Atlanta to be the circled game.

The Grizzlies are currently 7-19 and tied for second-to-last in the West. Smart was averaging 12.5 points, 5 assists, and 2 steals in the first 11 games of the year.