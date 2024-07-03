The European Championship (EURO) is one of the most challenging competitions for goalscorers, even for someone as accomplished as Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portugal icon, playing in the competition for a record sixth time, has not had any joy in EURO 2024. The defenders have marked him tightly, isolating him from the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva. Without help from the team’s chief creators, the 39-year-old has cut a frustrated figure, not managing to score a single goal in four outings (up to Round of 16).

Of course, Ronaldo is not the first player who has found it difficult to score in EUROs. In fact, Ronaldo is only fifth on the list of players who have had the most shots without finding the back of the net in EUROs. Continue reading to meet the other four players who were once in the same boat as the Real Madrid legend.

Special note: Shooting data is available only since 1980. All data supplied by Transfermarkt.

#5 Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) – 20 Shots*

Cristiano Ronaldo has joined this unfortunate list in fifth place, having dispatched 20 shots without scoring in EURO 2024. Unsurprisingly, no other Portugal player has attempted as many in the competition this summer. Of his 20, only nine have landed on target.

Ronaldo had a gilt-edged opportunity to end his barren run when Diogo Jota won Portugal a penalty against Slovenia on Monday night (July 1). The Al-Nassr ace stepped up to take it but failed to beat Jan Oblak, with the Atletico Madrid goalkeeper heroically lunging to his left and denying him. He, however, made amends in the penalty shootout, converting Portugal’s first spot-kick to help his team to a 3-0 victory (0-0 after extra time).

#4 Dani Olmo (Spain) – 21 Shots

Two-time European champions Spain had a decent EURO 2020 campaign. They reached the semi-finals, only crashing out to Italy on penalties. While their overall gameplay was impressive, they were not very clinical in front of goal. One of their key men, Dani Olmo, had a particularly difficult campaign, with him failing to score even once in five starts. He logged 21 shots in EURO 2020.

Olmo, however, showed his creative side in EURO 2020, registering three assists.

#3 Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium) – 21 Shots

Five years before Dani Olmo’s misfortunes, one of the best midfielders of the 21st century, Kevin De Bruyne, had a tournament to forget. The Manchester City midfielder, known for his blinding long-rangers, had 21 shots in EURO 2016, failing to score even once. The Belgian Red Devils exited the competition in the quarter-finals, having lost 2-1 to Gareth Bale’s Wales.

Although he fired a blank in front of the goal, De Bruyne did not fail to demonstrate his creativity throughout the competition. He recorded three assists in five matches, emerging as his team’s second-leading assist-provider behind Eden Hazard (4).

#2 Fernando Hierro (Spain) – 23 Shots

One of the most attack-minded defenders the game has ever seen, Spain legend Fernando Hierro took part in only one European Championship campaign, in 1996. Hierro operated as a sweeper and then a defensive midfielder in three Group B matches before earning a place in central midfield for the quarter-final clash against England.

Hierro pushed hard to find the breakthrough in the competition, registering 23 shots. However, luck did not break his way, as he exited the competition in quarters without scoring a single goal.

#1 Deco (Portugal) – 24 Shots

While Cristiano Ronaldo was playing in his first-ever European Championship campaign in 2004, Deco was enduring one of his worst-ever tournaments in front of goal. The former Barcelona star had 24 shots in six games across EURO 2004, but he could not find the back of the net.

Deco, however, did not fail to impress with the ball, claiming two assists, including one in the 2-1 semi-final win over the Netherlands. Unfortunately for Os Navegadores, Deco could not fire in the final as the heavyweights succumbed to a shock 1-0 defeat to host nation Greece.