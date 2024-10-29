Manchester City midfielder Rodri claimed the Ballon d’Or at the Chatelet Theater in Paris on Monday, October 28, beating outright favorite, Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior, to the punch. It was a historic moment for Spain as Rodri became only the third Spaniard in history to claim the prestigious accolade since its inauguration in 1956. Real Madrid legend Alfredo Di Stefano won it in 1957 and 1959 before Barcelona icon Luis Suarez claimed the Golden Ball in 1960.

With four Ballon d’Or wins from three players, Spain is now the ninth-most successful nation in the award’s history. Continue reading to discover the top five. Let’s begin!

#5 Portugal: 7 Wins

In fifth place, we have Portugal, with the country securing seven Ballon d’Or awards from three winners since 1956. Cristiano Ronaldo is the most successful Portuguese player, having won it a whopping five times.

Portugal icon Eusebio was the first one to fly the Portuguese flag on the Ballon d’Or podium, winning the award as a Benfica player in 1965. A whopping 35 years later, Luis Figo became the second Portuguese player to claim the win. His Ballon d’Or-winning performances came at Barcelona but he lifted the award as a Real Madrid player.

Then came the era of Cristiano Ronaldo, as he bagged five Golden Balls during a blistering nine-year spell between 2008 and 2017. He won his first one at Manchester United (2008) and the other four as a Real Madrid (2013, 2014, 2016, 2017) player.

#4 Netherlands: 7 Wins

The proud country of the Netherlands is in fourth place with seven Ballon d’Or wins. The Oranje has seen three individuals secure the most prestigious award in world soccer.

Ajax and Barcelona icon is the most decorated Dutchman of all time, having won the Golden Ball three times. He first won the award as an Ajax player in 1971 and added two more during his time with Barcelona (1973, 1974). Ruud Gullit won the next one in 1987 before Marco van Basten added two more to Nethelands’ tally, winning them at AC Milan in 1988 and 1989. Van Basten got himself on level terms with Cruyff in 1992, winning a third Ballon d’Or as a Milan player.

#3 Germany: 7 Wins

Home to some of the finest players in history, Germany has celebrated seven Ballon d’Or wins in history. Five players have contributed to Die Mannschaft’s success.

The legendary Gerd Muller became the first German to win the Ballon d’Or in 1970. Two years later, the Emperor, Franz Beckenbauer, claimed his first Golden Ball before doubling it in 1976. In 1980 and 1981, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge won the award before Lothar Matthaus made it six wins in 1990. Borussia Dortmund legend Matthias Sammer was the last German to win the award, with his maiden triumph coming in 1996.

#2 France: 7 Wins

France is the second-most successful nation in Ballon d’Or history, with Les Bleus boasting seven wins from five winners over the years.

Real Madrid legend Raymond Kopa was the first Frenchman to win the award, with him snagging it in 1958. After a long wait, Michel Platini brought the award back to the country in 1983. The Juventus icon also managed to defend it in the next two years. Jean-Pierre Papin was the next winner in 1991 before Zinedine Zidane claimed it in 1998. Karim Benzema was the last French Ballon d’Or winner, with him lifting the trophy in 2022 following an explosive season with Real Madrid.

#1 Argentina: 8 Wins

South American powerhouse Argentina has claimed the top spot with eight Ballon d’Or awards, and La Albiceleste has only one man to thank for it. Lionel Messi is the only Argentine in history to win the Golden Ball, and he has done so for a record eight times.

Just 22 years old at the time, Messi won his first Ballon d’Or as a Barcelona player in 2009. He defended his world-best title for the next three years, leaving Cristiano Ronaldo in the dust. After a two-year hiatus, Messi won it back in 2015 and secured his final one as a Barcelona player in 2019. He won the 2021 Ballon d’Or as a Paris Saint-Germain player and the 2023 award at Inter Miami, becoming the first active MLS player to claim it.