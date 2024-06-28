Soccer

Report: Arsenal Are Plotting Shock Move For Barcelona Star

Sushan Chakraborty
English giants Arsenal are reportedly interested in prizing Jules Kounde away from Barcelona in the summer transfer window. The Gunners want to capitalize on the Blaugrana’s wobbly financial state to sign their first-choice defender.

Arsenal Want To Sign Barcelona Defender Jules Kounde

For years, Barcelona have been trying to keep Financial Fair Play (FFP) sanctions at bay. They have had to limit their spending on new signings and have had to offload key players, including Lionel Messi, to remain compliant with FFP rules. According to sources, the Catalans are not out of the woods yet and may have to sell one or two big names in the summer transfer window to avoid penalties.

According to Spanish journalist Gerard Romero, Arsenal are aware of Barcelona’s struggles and want to capitalize on them by signing Kounde this summer. The La Liga giants consider him an integral player of the team. However, they can let the Frenchman go for a big enough offer. Arsenal understand that Barca will not sell him for cheap, but they are still pushing on, primarily due to Mikel Arteta’s wishes.

As per Romero (via Fijaches), Arteta greatly admires Kounde’s versatility. He believes the 25-year-old, who can effortlessly serve both as a full-back and a center-back, could add a new dimension to the Gunners’ squad. The north London outfit already have Ben White, Jurrien Timber, Jakub Kiwior, and Takehiro Tomiyasu, who are also capable of slotting into any defensive position. But the importance of having enough depth is not lost on them.

Arsenal have yet to table an official offer for the EURO 2024 participant but are expected to do so in the coming weeks.

How Has Kounde Fared At Barca?

Kounde joined Barcelona from Sevilla for around €50 million ($53.48 million) in the summer of 2022. He took a little while to find his footing, but once he did, he did not look back. Effortlessly alternating between the center of defense and the flanks, Kounde delivered numerous top-tier performances in his debut season, helping Barcelona to the La Liga title in 2022-23. He also produced some note-worthy performances in the 2023-24 season, but unfortunately, Barca could not clinch any trophies.

So far, Kounde has played 88 matches for Barcelona in all competitions, scoring three times and providing 10 assists. His contract with the club expires in June 2027.

