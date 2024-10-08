Barcelona and Poland ace Robert Lewandowski has heaped praise on Real Madrid and Portugal icon Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of the two countries’ UEFA Nations League meeting. The Polish striker said the Portuguese superstar had raised the bar and become an inspiration for players across the world.

Two of the most ruthless goalscorers in world soccer, Lewandowski and Ronaldo, will lock horns in the UEFA Nations League on Saturday, October 12, at the National Stadium Warsaw. The hosts have endured a difficult start to the Nations League campaign, losing both of their games. Os Navegadores, meanwhile, have been flying high, winning both their games.

Poland Ace Robert Lewandowski Heaps Praise on History-Maker Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo made history on Matchday 1 of the 2024-25 UEFA Nations League, scoring in Portugal’s 2-1 win over Croatia and becoming the first men’s player to score 900 official goals. He struck again on Matchday 2, scoring in the 88th minute to seal a 2-1 win over Scotland.

Standing on the precipice of facing one of the finest players in history, Barcelona forward Lewandowski could not help but shower him with praise, lauding him for his insatiable hunger for greatness.

Lewandowski began (via Fabrizio Romano):

“I fully recognize what Cristiano Ronaldo has achieved throughout his career, how he’s shaped the history of football with his accomplishments and many records. This will certainly remain etched in football history.

“What really impresses me about Cristiano Ronaldo is that despite having achieved everything, or more than most could imagine, he still has such enthusiasm for the game. You can feel that and you can feel his fire.”

He continued:

“He’s 39, nearly 40, and still shows incredible passion. You can see it in his reactions, whether it’s frustration or excitement… and it reflects his super-deep passion.

“Cristiano still wants more, he works hard to stay at his peak. The path he’s taken is and will be an inspiration for many players and youngsters around the world. I’m certain thousands of players dream of following his example, even though they know it’s no easy feat. He’s raised the ambition bar for everyone, making top-level success achievable only for the 100% truly committed.”

Ronaldo has been in mesmerizing form for Al-Nassr this season. Playing nine games, he has scored eight times and provided three assists. Lewandowski has also been in top form for Barcelona, recording 12 goals and two assists in 11 matches.