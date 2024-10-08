Soccer

“Shaped the history of football” – Barcelona Striker Robert Lewandowski Lauds Real Madrid Icon Cristiano Ronaldo Ahead of Poland vs Portugal

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Cristiano Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski
Cristiano Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski

Barcelona and Poland ace Robert Lewandowski has heaped praise on Real Madrid and Portugal icon Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of the two countries’ UEFA Nations League meeting. The Polish striker said the Portuguese superstar had raised the bar and become an inspiration for players across the world.

Two of the most ruthless goalscorers in world soccer, Lewandowski and Ronaldo, will lock horns in the UEFA Nations League on Saturday, October 12, at the National Stadium Warsaw. The hosts have endured a difficult start to the Nations League campaign, losing both of their games. Os Navegadores, meanwhile, have been flying high, winning both their games.

Poland Ace Robert Lewandowski Heaps Praise on History-Maker Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo made history on Matchday 1 of the 2024-25 UEFA Nations League, scoring in Portugal’s 2-1 win over Croatia and becoming the first men’s player to score 900 official goals. He struck again on Matchday 2, scoring in the 88th minute to seal a 2-1 win over Scotland.

Standing on the precipice of facing one of the finest players in history, Barcelona forward Lewandowski could not help but shower him with praise, lauding him for his insatiable hunger for greatness.

Lewandowski began (via Fabrizio Romano):

I fully recognize what Cristiano Ronaldo has achieved throughout his career, how he’s shaped the history of football with his accomplishments and many records. This will certainly remain etched in football history.

What really impresses me about Cristiano Ronaldo is that despite having achieved everything, or more than most could imagine, he still has such enthusiasm for the game. You can feel that and you can feel his fire.”

He continued:

He’s 39, nearly 40, and still shows incredible passion. You can see it in his reactions, whether it’s frustration or excitement… and it reflects his super-deep passion.

Cristiano still wants more, he works hard to stay at his peak. The path he’s taken is and will be an inspiration for many players and youngsters around the world. I’m certain thousands of players dream of following his example, even though they know it’s no easy feat. He’s raised the ambition bar for everyone, making top-level success achievable only for the 100% truly committed.”

Ronaldo has been in mesmerizing form for Al-Nassr this season. Playing nine games, he has scored eight times and provided three assists. Lewandowski has also been in top form for Barcelona, recording 12 goals and two assists in 11 matches.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Cristiano Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski
Soccer

LATEST “Shaped the history of football” – Barcelona Striker Robert Lewandowski Lauds Real Madrid Icon Cristiano Ronaldo Ahead of Poland vs Portugal

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 08 2024
Chelsea Ace Cole Palmer Is One Of The Leading Penalty Takers In Europe
Soccer
“Anfield is the toughest place to get space” – Gary Neville Warns Chelsea Star Cole Palmer Ahead Of Liverpool Showdown
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 08 2024

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has said Cole Palmer could have a hard time when Chelsea travel to Anfield Stadium for their Premier League clash with Liverpool on October 20….

Manchester United Have Been Poor This Season
Soccer
“I have sympathy for him” – Jamie Carragher Says Manchester United Owners Left Erik ten Hag ‘Hung Out to Dry’
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 08 2024

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has said he has sympathy for under-fire manager Erik ten Hag, as Manchester United owners left him in a tough situation by speaking to other managers….

New Chelsea Boss Enzo maresca
Soccer
Report: Chelsea One of the Top 4 Clubs Interested In £85 Million Rated Attacking Midfielder
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 08 2024
Real Madrid Manchester City Players Injured
Soccer
Top 5 Players Who Have Suffered Long-Term Injuries This Season: Manchester City and Real Madrid Stars Feature
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 08 2024
Kylian Mbappe France and Real Madrid
Soccer
“It makes things fuzzy” – Kylian Mbappe Receives Backlash After Featuring for Real Madrid but Skipping France Duty Due to Injury
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 07 2024
Lionel MEssi and Inter Miami
Soccer
“It’s not just a game” – Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami Eyes Massive MLS Record After Winning Supporters’ Shield
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 07 2024
Arrow to top