The most popular soccer player in the world, Cristiano Ronaldo, has become a major shareholder in the cutting-edge personalized nutrition brand Bioniq. Thanks to his input, the London-based company’s valuation has soared to an all-time-high $82 million. Ronaldo’s investment comes on the back of Bioniq’s successful Series B funding round, during which the company raised $15 million from European VCs HV Capital and Unbound.

Founded in 2019, Bioniq has gained popularity for delivering fully customized supplements to its patrons. The company uses blood biomarker data and self-reported insights to assess the areas of improvement and recommends remedies to improve performance and longevity.

Bioniq, boasting the largest proprietary biochemical database of its kind, uses a patent-pending AI-powered algorithm to assess an individual’s height, weight, age, and lifestyle. It then matches them to said patron’s health goals to identify micronutrient imbalances. Finally, it provides key nutritional insights, helping the user reach their objective. Bioniq’s service also includes daily nutrient support, one-on-one consultations, and even educational materials.

Bioniq’s exemplary work has seen them secure partnerships with renowned institutions like Lanserhof and UFC. Also, some of the best athletes from the NBA, soccer, and even former Iron Man winners vouch for their products.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Bioniq Enthused Over New Collaboration

Earlier this week, Bioniq confirmed that five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo had made a significant, albeit undisclosed, investment in the company.

Vadim Fedotov, Co-Founder and CEO of Bioniq, said (via EU-Startups):

“Cristiano Ronaldo is the perfect partner and shareholder. As the ultimate embodiment of performance and longevity, Cristiano fully aligns with the values and mission of Bioniq.

“We are thrilled that the world’s leading athlete and advocate of a healthy lifestyle has made Bioniq part of his journey since 2022. His personal experience with our products reinforces his belief in what we’re building. Cristiano’s decision to invest, highlights his confidence in our team’s vision and his commitment to helping us build the leading company in personalized health.”

Ronaldo, who is reaping the rewards of Bioniq’s supplements, is also passionate about the project. He is set to assist the brand with product innovation and improvement throughout their partnership.

“Backing Bioniq goes beyond just an investment opportunity for me—it’s about aligning with a shared vision for health, performance, and longevity, he said.

“I have been using their products myself for almost three years. With their personalized health approach, I believe Bioniq has the potential to transform how we care for our bodies and help people reach and maintain their peak performance for longer.”

Ronaldo has been in excellent form for Al-Nassr this season. Playing 11 games in all competitions, the 39-year-old has scored nine times and provided three assists.