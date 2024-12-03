On November 28, FIFA announced its 11-player shortlist for one of the most prestigious accolades in soccer, The Best Men’s Player Award. Lionel Messi, who has won The Best FIFA Men’s Player award for the last two years, made it to the shortlist despite having a mediocre Copa America campaign for Argentina. Although La Albiceleste won the title, Messi was not their best player. He also failed to do anything spectacular for Inter Miami in the consideration window (August 21, 2023, to August 10, 2024), helping them only to the Leagues Cup.

Messi’s inclusion has come as a pleasant surprise to his fans, but neutrals think his spot should have gone to someone else, someone who had a more impactful 2023-24 campaign. In this list below, we will take a look at the top five candidates for his spot as we explore the biggest snubs of the Best FIFA Men’s Player award.

Let’s begin!

#5 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool / Egypt)

Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah did not have the best of campaigns in 2023-24, but he was still his team’s best player. He worked tirelessly, linked up with his teammates, created goalscoring opportunities, provided excellent assists, and scored some fine goals. His heroics proved crucial as the Merseysiders finished third in the Premier League rankings.

Salah scored 18 goals and provided 10 assists in 32 Premier League games last season. He also scored five times and claimed four assists in nine UEFA Europa League games as Liverpool reached the quarter-finals.

#4 Phil Foden (Manchester City / England)

Manchester City stars Rodri and Erling Haaland have made the cut for The Best FIFA Men’s Player award, and deservingly so. But FIFA left arguably the best Man City player from last season, Phil Foden, out of their shortlist. The England international was the center-piece of Pep Guardiola’s Cityzens in 2023-24 as they became the first team to win four consecutive Premier League titles. Throughout the season, Foden chipped in with 19 goals and eight assists in 35 Premier League games. He also recorded five goals and three assists in eight UEFA Champions League matches. His performances allowed him to win the PFA Player of the Season award at the end of the 2023-24 campaign.

Foden was also a part of the England team that reached the 2024 European Championship final. Although his performances were not up to the mark, Gareth Southgate counted on him throughout the competition.

#3 Cristiano Ronaldo (Al-Nassr / Portugal)

While Lionel Messi waltzed into the FIFA The Best Men’s Player nominees, five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo was not deemed good enough to make the cut. Yes, the fact that Ronaldo plays for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League did not help his case. But the non-European league factor did not hurt Messi, who arguably plays in an even less challenging division.

Ronaldo could not win the Saudi Pro League with Al-Nassr last season, but he scored an impressive 35 times and provided 11 assists in 31 matches in the top flight. As per Transfermarkt, Ronaldo found the back of the net 44 times in 45 games across competitions in 2023-24. The Portugal captain also competed in EURO 2024, providing an assist in five games as Os Navegadores reached the quarter-finals.

#2 Harry Kane (Bayern Munich / England)

Premier League legend Harry Kane finally left Tottenham Hotspur last summer, pledging his allegiance to Bundesliga juggernauts Bayern Munich. The English striker hit the ground running in Bavaria, scoring 15 goals in his first 10 Bundesliga matches. Kane maintained his blistering run of form throughout the campaign and finished with a chart-topping 36 goals in 32 Bundesliga games. With a total of 72 points, Kane claimed the European Golden Boot at the end of 2023-24. Unfortunately, even his smashing run of form was not enough to secure the top-flight title for Bayern.

Kane also captained England to the final of the 2024 European Championship. He was not at his brilliant best but he still finished the campaign with a respectable tally of three goals.

#1 Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan / Argentina)

Easily the most shocking omission from The Best FIFA Men’s Player shortlist, Lautaro Martinez had the best season of his career in 2023-24. The gifted center-forward fired on all cylinders for Inter Milan over the course of the 2023-24 Serie A campaign, scoring a league-best 24 goals and providing six assists in 33 matches. His crucial goal contributions helped the Nerazzurri to the Italian top-flight title.

The 27-year-old sharpshooter also carried his blinding form over to the 2024 Copa America. He scored five goals in six matches, including the winner against Colombia in the final to take Lionel Messi and Co. to glory. After the campaign he had, Martinez not only deserved to be on the shortlist but he also should have been one of the real contenders to win it.