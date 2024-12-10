Soccer

‘He’s Definitely a Special Player’ – Bayern Munich Coach Vincent Kompany Uses Cristiano Ronaldo & Lionel Messi Examples To Refute Toni Kroos’ Claim About Jamal Musiala

Sushan Chakraborty
Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany has used Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as examples to dismiss Toni Kroos’ observation about Jamal Musiala. Kompany believes Bayern Munich’s dependency on Musiala is no different than what Real Madrid and Barcelona had on Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, respectively.

Toni Kroos Believes Bayern Munich Has Become Too Dependent on Jamal Musiala

Former Bayern Munich and Real Madrid central midfielder Kroos recently discussed the Bavarians’ apparent dependency on young playmaker Musiala. On the Einfach mal Luppen podcast, the six-time UEFA Champions League winner said:

I think it’s extreme how dependent Bayern is on him. Especially against good opponents. You can be dependent on a player. But it’s surprising how dependent they are on Jamal to even create chances.”

Vincent Kompany Uses Cristiano Ronaldo & Lionel Messi Examples to Refute Toni Kroos

With Musiala operating at an astonishing level, Bayern players have naturally looked to play the ball to the German as much as possible. While it makes the Bavarians a little vulnerable, it is hardly a new tactic. Two of the most successful teams in Europe, Real Madrid and Barcelona, regularly turned to their matchwinners, Ronaldo and Messi, for inspiration, and it paid off more often than not.

Responding to the comments from Kroos, Kompany made the same point. The former Manchester City man said (via GOAL):

Weren’t Real Madrid dependent on Ronaldo? Weren’t Barcelona dependent on Messi? Jamal has so much quality, so it’s normal that a lot of things are being spoken about him. He’s definitely a special player and of course he’s important for us. But Michael Olise, for example, also has a lot of goals and assists. Of course there aren’t that many players with 15 goals, but the goals were shared between them.

Musiala, 21, has been in impeccable form this season in the Bundesliga. Playing 11 games, he has scored eight times and provided two assists. He also scored three times in as many DFB Pokal matches before the Bavarians’ shocking Round of 16 exit to Bayer Leverkusen. Musiala has looked comfortable in the UEFA Champions League as well, scoring once and providing two assists in five outings.

Sushan Chakraborty
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
