Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are arguably the two greatest players the game has ever seen. They have scored for fun, created chances out of thin air, and almost always found a way to deliver when their teams needed them. They have shared a rivalry like no other, challenging each other every step of the way and ultimately making each other better.

In today’s list, we will check out how Ronaldo and Messi dominated the international scene, examine how many goals they directly contributed to. Continue reading to explore where the duo ranks among the top five players with the most goal involvements in the 21st century.

Stats: Transfermarkt

#5 Luis Suarez (Uruguay): 108 Goal involvements

Directly contributing to 108 goals during his international career, former Uruguay star Luis Suarez has clinched the fifth spot in the rankings. The Inter Miami man scored 69 times and claimed 39 assists in 143 matches for Uruguay between February 2007 and September 2024.

Suarez was one of Uruguay’s best players as they won the Copa America in 2011. The former Barcelona and Liverpool center-forward scored four goals and provided two assists in six games across the tournament. He also showcased an excellent run of form in the FIFA World Cup. He played a total of 16 World Cup matches, scoring seven times and providing five assists.

#4 Robert Lewandowski (Poland): 118 Goal involvements

Barcelona sharpshooter Robert Lewandowski is by far the most prolific player Poland has ever seen. The gifted center-forward has played 155 international matches in his career, scoring an admirable 83 times and providing 35 assists. Unsurprisingly, Lewandowski is the leading scorer in Poland’s history.

The majority of Lewandowski’s goals and assists have come in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers. He has so far taken part in 37 qualifiers, scoring 30 times and providing 11 assists. He also has a decent track record in the European Championships, with him netting six times in 13 matches. Meanwhile, in the World Cup, Lewandowski has only scored twice and provided an assist in seven appearances.

#3 Neymar (Brazil): 138 Goal involvements

In third place, we have Brazil superstar Neymar, with the Al-Hilal superstar contributing to 138 goals in just 128 international matches. The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain winger has scored 79 goals and provided 59 assists since making his senior team debut in August 2010.

Neymar, who is Brazil’s all-time leading scorer, has not won the FIFA World Cup, but that is not for lack of trying. He has so far played 13 games in the World Cup, scoring eight times and providing four assists. His only trophy with the Selecao came in 2013, as he pitched in with four goals and two assists in five games to help his country to the Confederations Cup.

#2 Lionel Messi (Argentina): 172 Goal involvements

Arguably the greatest soccer player in history, Lionel Messi has been directly involved in 172 goals in 189 games for Argentina. Since making his debut in August 2005, Messi has found the back of the net 112 times and provided 60 assists. Messi delivered a masterclass in his last game for Argentina. He scored thrice and provided two assists to help La Albiceleste to a 6-0 win over Bolivia in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Over the last 19 years, Messi has guided Argentina to two Copa America trophies (2021, 2024), one FIFA World Cup (2022), and one CONMEBOL-UEFA Cup of Champions (2023). Messi was at his prolific best in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, with him pitching in seven goals and three assists in seven matches to secure the coveted trophy for Argentina. For his exploits, the 37-year-old deservedly won the Player of the Tournament award.

#1 Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal): 178 Goal involvements

Goalscorer extraordinaire Cristiano Ronaldo has secured the top spot, having directly contributed to 178 goals in 216 games since making his international debut for Portugal. Ronaldo, who will turn 40 in February, is the all-time leading scorer in international soccer with 133 strikes. He has also shown his creative side time and again over the years, chipping in with 45 assists.

Unlike his arch-nemesis Lionel Messi, Ronaldo has yet to win the FIFA World Cup. However, he has claimed the European Championship once (2016) and helped Os Navegadores clinch the UEFA Nations League in 2019. Ronaldo emerged as a pivotal player in both tournaments, chipping in with three goals and three assists in seven games in EURO 2016 and bagging a hat-trick in the 2019 UEFA Nations League semi-final.