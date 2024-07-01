Spain manager Luis de la Fuente has unabashedly called his team the best among the ones fighting for the 2024 European Championship (EURO 2024), suggesting they are the favorites to win it. He also sent a warning to EURO 2024 quarter-final rivals Germany, saying La Roja are confident of booking their place in the EURO 2024 semi-finals.

Two-time European Championship winners Spain began their EURO 2024 knockout journey with a clash against Georgia on Sunday night (June 30). La Roja started brightly but conceded an own goal through Robin Le Normand against the run of play in the 18th minute.

The goal, however, could not dampen Spain’s spirits, as they promptly got their house in order and equalized through Rodri in the 39th minute. Fabian Ruiz scored Spain’s go-ahead goal in the 51st minute before Nico Williams netted a belter to double his team’s advantage. Substitute Dani Olmo scored Spain’s fourth and final goal in the 83rd minute.

Luis de la Fuente Claims Spain Are The Best In EURO 2024

After the game, De La Fuente said the scoreline could have been much bigger against Georgia and sent a warning to Germany in the same breath. The Spanish tactician stated (via Metro):

“The match is 8-1 or 9-1. The objective is to win another match and knowing that we are going to play against Germany.

“With all due respect to the other players, we have the best team and players in the world. That doesn’t mean we are sure to win, but we are going to fight for it. All teams have flaws. We have our own set of tools and also our weaknesses.”

He added:

“Germany is a great team, with great individual players and they work very well as a team. They are facing a very similar team, very organised, difficult to beat, very hungry.

“It will be a very close match and it will be the details that will determine the match. We are very confident in ourselves.”

The quarter-final clash between Germany and Spain will be a rematch of the EURO 2008 final. The Spaniards came out on top in that one, claiming a slender 1-0 victory.