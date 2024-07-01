Soccer

“We have the best team and players in the world” – Spain Coach Luis de la Fuente Warns Germany Ahead Of EURO 2024 Quarter-Final

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Spain Manager Luis de la Fuente
Spain Manager Luis de la Fuente

Spain manager Luis de la Fuente has unabashedly called his team the best among the ones fighting for the 2024 European Championship (EURO 2024), suggesting they are the favorites to win it. He also sent a warning to EURO 2024 quarter-final rivals Germany, saying La Roja are confident of booking their place in the EURO 2024 semi-finals.

Two-time European Championship winners Spain began their EURO 2024 knockout journey with a clash against Georgia on Sunday night (June 30). La Roja started brightly but conceded an own goal through Robin Le Normand against the run of play in the 18th minute.

The goal, however, could not dampen Spain’s spirits, as they promptly got their house in order and equalized through Rodri in the 39th minute. Fabian Ruiz scored Spain’s go-ahead goal in the 51st minute before Nico Williams netted a belter to double his team’s advantage. Substitute Dani Olmo scored Spain’s fourth and final goal in the 83rd minute.

Luis de la Fuente Claims Spain Are The Best In EURO 2024

After the game, De La Fuente said the scoreline could have been much bigger against Georgia and sent a warning to Germany in the same breath. The Spanish tactician stated (via Metro):

The match is 8-1 or 9-1. The objective is to win another match and knowing that we are going to play against Germany.

With all due respect to the other players, we have the best team and players in the world. That doesn’t mean we are sure to win, but we are going to fight for it. All teams have flaws. We have our own set of tools and also our weaknesses.

He added:

Germany is a great team, with great individual players and they work very well as a team. They are facing a very similar team, very organised, difficult to beat, very hungry.

It will be a very close match and it will be the details that will determine the match. We are very confident in ourselves.

The quarter-final clash between Germany and Spain will be a rematch of the EURO 2008 final. The Spaniards came out on top in that one, claiming a slender 1-0 victory.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Micah Richards Feels Sorry For England Star
Soccer

LATEST “You’re looking for relationships on the field” – Micah Richards Explains Why He Feels ‘Sorry’ For England Star

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jul 01 2024
Portugal Hero Bruno Fernandes EURO 2024
Soccer
“We have an idea of what we can do” – Portugal Star Bruno Fernandes Warns Slovenia Ahead EURO 2024 Clash, Dismisses Burnout Rumors
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jul 01 2024

Star midfielder Bruno Fernandes has warned Slovenia that Portugal will try their best to “hurt” them when they meet in the Round of 16 of the 2024 European Championship (EURO…

Spain Manager Luis de la Fuente
Soccer
“We have the best team and players in the world” – Spain Coach Luis de la Fuente Warns Germany Ahead Of EURO 2024 Quarter-Final
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jul 01 2024

Spain manager Luis de la Fuente has unabashedly called his team the best among the ones fighting for the 2024 European Championship (EURO 2024), suggesting they are the favorites to…

Spain Beat Georgia
Soccer
Spain 4-1 Georgia: La Roja Show Their Class In EURO 2024 Round-of-16 Bout Against Exciting Crusaders
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jul 01 2024
BEllingham EURO 2024 Overhead Kick
Soccer
EURO 2024 Round-of-16: England 2-1 Slovakia – Bellingham Scores A Worldie To Save Heavyweights’ Blushes
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jul 01 2024
England Ace Jude Bellingham
Soccer
“Something like that is so silly” – Wayne Rooney Explains Why He Is ‘Worried’ About England Ace Jude Bellingham
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jun 29 2024
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia For Georgia In EURO
Soccer
“Kvaratskhelia is better than all of Spain” – Georgia Star Giorgi Mamardashvili Sends Stern Warning To Spain Ahead Of EURO 2024 Clash
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jun 29 2024
Arrow to top