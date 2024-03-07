NBA

Minnesota’s Karl-Anthony Towns is out indefinitely with a torn meniscus in his left knee

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Karl Anthony Towns Timberwolves pic
Karl Anthony Towns Timberwolves pic

On Monday, the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Trail Blazers 119-114. That improved their record to 43-19 this season. Tied with the Oklahoma City Thunder for first place in the Western Conference. Today, the Timberwolves got hit with unfortunate news. Big man Karl-Anthony Towns reportedly has a torn meniscus in his left knee. 

Shams Charania of The Athletic first to report Towns’ injury. The four-time all-star is now out indefinitely for the Timberwolves. Not ideal for Minnesota at this point in the season. They have 20 regular season games left in 2023-24. Towns could miss the rest of the year including playoffs if the knee injury was serious. Minnesota is determining what the next step is for their all-star center.

Karl-Anthony Towns has no timetable on when he’ll return for the Timberwolves


Before this recent injury, Towns had only missed two games this season for Minnesota. The big man wanted to stay healthy and be available in 2023-24. Towns was sidelined for 51 games in 202-23 because of a calf injury. He bounced back and had an all-star season this year for Minnesota. A large part of why they are one of the best teams in the Western Conference. Now that Towns is out indefinitely, Minnesota will have to make an adjustment to the starting lineup.

In 2023-24, Towns was averaging (22.1) points, (8.4) rebounds, and (3.0) assists. Additionally, his (.423) three-point percentage was a new career-high for the 28-year-old. However, in his last four games, Towns’ offensive production dropped to around 16 points per game. A lingering knee injury could have been a factor in his averages dipping slightly.


There is a real chance that Towns needs surgery that could end his season. If that’s the case, head coach Chris Finch will likely turn to Naz Reid as an addition to the starting lineup. Reid has played in all 62 games for the Timberwolves this season and has made zero starts. He averages (12.3) points, (4.8) rebounds, and (1.1) assists per game. Much like Towns, Reid is also a big man with efficiency from a long distance. The 24-year-old should be an easy fit into Minnesota’s starting lineup.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
Evan Mobley Cavs pic
NBA

LATEST Cavs’ Evan Mobley (ankle) is unlikely to play on Wednesday vs. the Hawks

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 06 2024
dims.apnews
NBA
The Orlando Magic Are Surging, In 4th Place After Winning 12 Of Last 15
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 06 2024

There isn’t much of a competition for the #1 seed in the Eastern Conference given the dominance of the Boston Celtics this season. But the race for the rest of…

Josh Richardson Heat pic
NBA
Miami’s Josh Richardson needs shoulder surgery and will miss the remainder of the 2023-24 season
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 06 2024

Since the all-star break, the Miami Heat have been playing extremely well. They are 5-1 in their last six games and are coming off a 118-110 win vs. Detroit. A…

Jakob Poeltl Raptors pic
NBA
Raptors’ Jakob Poeltl had surgery on his left pinkie and could miss the rest of the 2023-24 season
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 06 2024
c754eeddf357881d28e750406c70c49d
NBA
Should Victor Wembanyama Be Considered For NBA Defensive Player Of The Year?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 05 2024
Luka Doncic Mavericks pic 1
NBA
Luka Doncic (ankle) is questionable to play tonight for the Mavericks against the Pacers
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 05 2024
Anthony Edwards Timberwolves pic
NBA
Why did Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards miss tip-off on Monday vs. Portland?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 05 2024
Arrow to top