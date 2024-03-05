In the East, the Celtics have a full (8.0) game lead over the 2nd-place Milwaukee Bucks. The Western Conference is much tighter at the top compared to the East. Currently, the Minnesota Timberwolves are first in the West. However, their lead is just (0.5) a game ahead of the Thunder and Nuggets.

On Monday, Minnesota was looking to snap its two-game losing streak. They were playing their seventh straight game at home. To start the game, Anthony Edwards was nowhere to be found. Minnesota had to take a delay of game violation and Nickeil Alexander-Walker started in Edwards’ place. It was the first time in 264 games that the all-star SG did not start for the Timberwolves.

Anthony Edwards missed tip-off because he “lost track of time” doing his pregame warmups

Anthony Edwards came off the bench as he was late to the court for the opening tip of Timberwolves-Trail Blazers 😅 Nickeil Alexander-Walker started in Ant Man’s place.pic.twitter.com/J1vK8FggMa — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 5, 2024



Speaking to reporters after the game, Anthony Edwards claims he “lost track of time” doing his pregame warmups. That usually consists of him doing some work with resistance bands outside of the locker room. Edwards was not ready for the start of the game and had to be subbed 35 seconds into the game. An unusual start to the game to say the least but the Timberwolves got the 119-114 win at home.

In 2023-24, Anthony Edwards is having another stellar year for Minnesota. The 22-year-old was named an all-star for the second straight season. He’s averaging a career-high (26.1) points and (5.1) assists along with (5.2) rebounds, and (1.3) steals per game. Last season, the Timberwolves lost in the first round of playoffs. Edwards and the rest of his teammates are eager to avenge how their season ended in the 2023 playoffs.

Anthony Edwards was late to tipoff and didn’t get to start vs. Blazers tonight… One bettor turned $2 into $110 after the Ant leg voided 😅 (IG: michaelcortellino77/@FDSportsbook) pic.twitter.com/7B8XGgUZqI — br_betting (@br_betting) March 5, 2024



After their win on Monday vs. the Blazers, the Timberwolves are now 43-19 this season. They have 20 games left in the 2023-24 regular season. Minnesota’s next six games are on the road, including three in the next five days. Their next game is Thursday on the road to face Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers. Expect Anthony Edwards to be on time and ready against the Pacers after his slip-up on Monday evening.