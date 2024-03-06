Since the all-star break, the Miami Heat have been playing extremely well. They are 5-1 in their last six games and are coming off a 118-110 win vs. Detroit. A 35-26 record puts Miami at 6th in the East. If the season ended today, they would have just narrowly avoided the play-in tournament.

All the Heat need is an opportunity in the playoffs. They showed that last year as the 8th seed and making a run to the NBA Finals. Miami has made some minor adjustments to improve their rotation this season. Recently, the team signed veteran guard Patty Mills. Insiders questioned why the team would do that. Backup SG Josh Richardson had been out the last eight games with a shoulder injury. However, he now needs surgery and is likely out for the rest of the 2023-24. Making the Patty Mills signing justified.

Josh Richardson’s production will be missed off the bench by the Miami Heat

Josh Richardson will have shoulder surgery tomorrow and is expected to miss the rest of the season. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) March 6, 2024



Veteran SG Josh Richardson started his career with the Heat. He was drafted by Miami in the second round back in 2015. Richardson played the first four years of his career for the Heat. After that, he bounced around and was traded in back-to-back seasons at the deadline. This previous offseason, Richardson returned to the Heat on a two-year, $5.9 million deal. The 30-year-old has a player option worth around $ million in 2024-25.

In 43 games played with six starts before the shoulder injury, Richardson was giving the Heat solid production off the bench. Richardson was averaging (9.9) points, (2.8) rebounds, and (2.4) assists per game. He was playing (25.7) minutes per game, his most since the 2020-21 season. With Richardson out for the rest of the season, the Heat signed veteran guard Patty Mills. The Australian was waived by the Hawks this season and is another depth piece off the bench for head coach Erik Spoelstra.

Josh Richardson will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery. (via multiple sources) Richardson has a player option to make a full recovery in time for next season’s training camp. Makes the Patty Mills signing make much more sense pic.twitter.com/etlw0FZND4 — Hot Hot Hoops (@hothothoops) March 6, 2024



Initially, the Heat thought Josh Richardson would miss a few weeks and be able to return before the playoffs. His last game was on February 13 after dislocating his shoulder vs. Milwaukee. Richardson missed Miami’s next eight games after that and now needs surgery. Any chance of Richardson returning slipped when surgery came into the equation. Luckily, Richardson was not a starter and played a role off the bench. Still, he was a veteran guard that Erik Spoelstra had plenty of experience with and trusted. Miami’s next game is Thursday night on the road vs. the Mavericks.