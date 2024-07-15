Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has claimed Manchester United are keeping a close eye on Spanish left-back Miguel Gutierrez. Gutierrez, who came up through the Real Madrid academy, currently plies his trade at Girona. His contract with the Catalan club expires in June 2027.

Manchester United are eyeing a top-four finish in the Premier League in 2024-25 and acknowledge they must bolster some key areas to have a shot. They have already brought Dutch striker Joshua Zirkzee to the club, paying Bologna €42.5 million ($46.38 million) for his services. They are also working on prizing Matthijs de Ligt away from Bayern Munich. As per CaughtOffside, he could be the next player to join Erik ten Hag’s team.

Fabrizio Romano Names Left-Back Options For Manchester United

Manchester United also want to bring in a dependable left-back, and according to Romano, 22-year-old Gutierrez is one of the players they are monitoring. In his exclusive column for GiveMeSport, Romano revealed:

“He [Miguel Gutierrez] could be one of the options, he’s one of the players they’ve been monitoring. At the moment, I’m not aware of direct negotiations with Girona, to be honest, but he could be one of the names.”

Gutierrez is not the only name on Manchester United’s list. Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez is also a person of interest. Romano, however, believes signing Kerkez will be more difficult, as the Premier League outfit do not want to sell him this summer.

The Italian journalist added:

“So we know that Manchester United want to add one more left-back. We already mentioned Milos Kerkez from Bournemouth as an option – it’s not an easy one because Bournemouth want to keep the player for one more season and maybe sell him next summer for a higher value.

“So it’s not an easy one, but Kerkez is there.”

Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia are the natural two left-backs in Manchester United’s ranks. However, neither player has managed to emerge as a dependable option, suffering niggling injuries and failing to deliver note-worthy performances. Out of options, Manchester United manager Ten Hag had to deploy right-back Diogo Dalot as a left-back in several games last season.

To push for a top-four finish and take the fight to the best leagues in the division, United need more quality in the area. And youngsters Gutierrez and Kerkez could provide just that.