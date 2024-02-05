NBA

Mavericks Injury Report: Kyrie Irving (thumb) is probable to play on Monday vs. the 76ers

Zach Wolpin
Through 49 games this season, the Dallas Mavericks are 26-23. For several games in 2023-24, the team has been without one of their key offensive players. Kyrie Irving has been dealing with injuries on and off this season. The 31-year-old has played in only 27 games this season. He’s missed 22 games so far. 

However, head coach Jason Kidd said he is hopeful that Kyrie Irving can return to Dallas’ starting lineup on Monday vs. the 76ers. Irving has missed their last six games with a sprained right thumb. When healthy, the eight-time all-star has been an effective player for Dallas. Staying on the court this season has been his biggest problem. The Mavericks have six more games until the all-star break this month. They’ll hope to have Irving for all six of those contests.

Will Kyrie Irving play Monday on the road vs. the 76ers?


In 2022-23, Kyrie Irving asked for a trade out of Brooklyn and was shipped off to the Dallas Mavericks. They sent the Nets back Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, and three draft picks. One of them was a 2023 1st-round pick. For the Mavericks and Nets in 2022-23, Irving played 60 games combined. He played in 40 for Brooklyn before the trade and then 20 for Dallas in the second half of the year. Irving missed a total of 22 games last season.

With the Mavs in 2023-24, Irving has already missed 22 games and we haven’t even hit the all-star break. The one-time NBA champion has missed time this season with multiple injuries. From 10/11 to 10/30, Irving missed 12 games in a row with a right heel contusion. Irving played in 10 games before suffering a thumb injury that’s kept him out the last six games. It’s been a tough season for Irving and some have begun to question whether he’s the right fit in Dallas.


The 2011-2012 Rookie of the Year has played in 27 games this season for the Mavericks. He’s averaging (25.2) points, (5.1) rebounds, (5.3) assists, and (1.3) steals per game. His biggest issue has been staying healthy and available for Dallas. At 26-23, the Mavs are 8th in the Western Conference. Dallas will be on the road tonight to play the 76ers for their first of two meetings this season. Kyrie Irving is probable to play with a thumb injury.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
