Kyrie Irving Misses 18th Game Of The NBA Season, Now Ineligible For Postseason Awards

Anthony R. Cardenas
Sports Editor
The Kyrie Irving experiment started off with a thud. The Dallas Mavericks traded for the well-traveled star point guard during the middle of last NBA season, with hopes that he was the missing piece to pair with Luka Dončić to put the team over the top. They wound up going in the opposite direction, missing the postseason altogether, and Irving’s future with the team was in serious question.

Kyrie Irving Now Ineligible For NBA Awards

But the two sides came to an agreement over the summer, and Irving inked a deal that would keep him in Dallas for the next three seasons. The team was hoping that he and Doncic would be able to turn things around during the 2023-24 season, and they have, for the most part.

That is when they’re actually on the floor together. Doncic has been relatively healthy throughout the first half of the regular season, missing 7 of a possible 44 games, including 26 of the first 27.

Irving hasn’t been as reliable. After playing in 17 of Dallas’ first 21 games, he would miss the next 12 while rehabbing a heel contusion. He returned on January 1st and played in 10 straight games for the Mavericks, but now has a sprained thumb. He missed Wednesday’s game against Phoenix, and he will be out again on Friday when Doncic and company take on the Atlanta Hawks.

Mavericks Are 9-8 Without Irving In The Lineup

Friday’s contest will mark the 18th game that Kyrie Irving has missed so far this year, which makes him ineligible for the end-of-season awards handed out by the NBA under the league’s new load management policy. It is unlikely that he was headed for any of the individual accolades or all-pro teams in the first place.

Irving has had a solid statistical start to the season, averaging 25 points per game despite decreased minutes. But the difference in the team’s performance hasn’t varied much depending on his presence. The Mavericks are 15-12 with him in the lineup, and are 9-8 without him. When both he and Doncic are available, the team is 12-10.

Dallas currently has a record of 24-20 and are sitting in the 8th spot in the Western Conference. They are listed as 1.5 point underdogs for tonight’s game against the Hawks, who are welcoming Trae Young back into their starting lineup after being in concussion protocol.

