Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils Will Listen To Antony Offers At The End Of The Season

Ben Horlock
Premier League giants Manchester United will listen to offers for winger Antony at the end of the 2023/24 season.

The Brazil international has endured a torrid time at Old Trafford since making an £86 million move to Erik ten Hag’s side in the summer of 2022.

It’s unlikely the Red Devils will recoup anywhere near what they paid Ajax 18 months ago. United would most probably entertain bids of around £40 million for the 24-year-old.

Such is Antony’s poor form, Sir Jim Ratcliffe is prepared to cut United’s losses on him. It’s a huge blow for the Samba Star who has really struggled in England.

Antony is Manchester United‘s second most expensive transfer of all-time. However, he hasn’t lived up to the expectations when he joined the club in August 2022.

If truth be told, it’s been a disaster for both the Red Devils and Antony. Both parties will be happy to see the back of each other.

As bad a relationship as it has been, it wasn’t all doom and gloom at the start. Antony scored in his first three Premier League games.

The Brazilian would only go on to score once more in the league in 2022/23. This season, he hasn’t found the back of the net in England’s elite in 20 appearances.

With the likes of Omari Forson, Amad Diallo and Alejandro Garnacho all preferred over Antony on the right wing – which clubs are most likely to be interested in Antony?

At this stage, there are no clear suitors but a host of top European clubs would be willing to give the Brazilian a second chance.

Ajax would most likely be interested in re-signing him. Antony’s potential transfer to the Dutch giants would make perfect sense. He excelled at the Johan Cruyff ArenA during his first spell.

Clubs in England, France, Spain, Germany and Italy will all be keeping an eye on Antony’s situation this summer. According to The Sun, United want him gone as soon as the season is over.

Ben Horlock is a sports news writer who holds a degree in sports journalism (BA Hons) from Southampton Solent University. Ben has been published across a wide variety of news outlets and websites including HITC, 90min, GiveMeSport, Betfair and Zoo Magazine. As well, Ben has worked in social media for four years in the sports gambling industry. For his sins, Ben is a QPR fan and is a keen follower of all the major European football leagues.
