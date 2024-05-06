Arsenal legend Paul Merson has predicted Manchester United will suffer a 2-1 defeat away at Crystal Palace, declaring the Red Devils are not a massive soccer team anymore.

Manchester United will travel to Selhurst Park for their Premier League Matchday 36 appointment with Crystal Palace on Monday night (May 6). The Red Devils have avoided defeat in their last four league games and are looking to make it five away at Palace. However, United have drawn three of those four games, which has caused them to crash out of the Premier League top-four race.

Oliver Glasner’s side, who are also unbeaten in their last four Premier League outings, are in much better shape, having beaten Liverpool, West Ham United, and Newcastle United and drawn with Fulham.

Paul Merson Says He Will Be Shocked If Manchester United Did Not Lose To Crystal Palace

Historically, it has been a one-sided contest, but Merson does not think old records will come to the Red Devils’ rescue this Monday. Previewing Manchester United’s clash with Crystal Palace, Merson bluntly wrote (via Sportskeeda):

“If Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise are fully fit, Crystal Palace will beat Manchester United and anyone who has watched the Red Devils in recent weeks will agree with me.

“Manchester United are a massive football club, but not a massive football team anymore. Their team is not even remotely close to being considered good enough considering the size of the club. I’d be more shocked if Manchester United won this game – that’s where it’s got to at the moment.”

He concluded by adding:

“There have been reports that Marcus Rashford could be offloaded this summer. I like him but blows hot and cold far too often for teams to pay silly money for him, so I cant see him getting a transfer.”

Merson’s prediction: 2-1 for Crystal Palace

In their previous meeting at Old Trafford earlier this season, Manchester United suffered a 1-0 defeat to Crystal Palace. Joachim Andersen scored the only goal of the game in the 25th minute.

Throughout history, the two teams have met 59 times in the Premier League (via Sportsmole). United have won 37, Palace 10, and 12 games have ended all square.