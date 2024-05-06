Soccer

Paul Merson Makes Brutal Manchester United Prediction Ahead Of Clash Against Crystal Palace

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Manchester United Are The Most Valuable Team Who Could Not Qualify For UEFA Champions League Quarter-Finals
Manchester United Are The Most Valuable Team Who Could Not Qualify For UEFA Champions League Quarter-Finals

Arsenal legend Paul Merson has predicted Manchester United will suffer a 2-1 defeat away at Crystal Palace, declaring the Red Devils are not a massive soccer team anymore.

Manchester United will travel to Selhurst Park for their Premier League Matchday 36 appointment with Crystal Palace on Monday night (May 6). The Red Devils have avoided defeat in their last four league games and are looking to make it five away at Palace. However, United have drawn three of those four games, which has caused them to crash out of the Premier League top-four race.

Oliver Glasner’s side, who are also unbeaten in their last four Premier League outings, are in much better shape, having beaten Liverpool, West Ham United, and Newcastle United and drawn with Fulham.

Paul Merson Says He Will Be Shocked If Manchester United Did Not Lose To Crystal Palace

Historically, it has been a one-sided contest, but Merson does not think old records will come to the Red Devils’ rescue this Monday. Previewing Manchester United’s clash with Crystal Palace, Merson bluntly wrote (via Sportskeeda):

If Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise are fully fit, Crystal Palace will beat Manchester United and anyone who has watched the Red Devils in recent weeks will agree with me.

Manchester United are a massive football club, but not a massive football team anymore. Their team is not even remotely close to being considered good enough considering the size of the club. I’d be more shocked if Manchester United won this game – that’s where it’s got to at the moment.”

He concluded by adding:

There have been reports that Marcus Rashford could be offloaded this summer. I like him but blows hot and cold far too often for teams to pay silly money for him, so I cant see him getting a transfer.

Merson’s prediction: 2-1 for Crystal Palace

In their previous meeting at Old Trafford earlier this season, Manchester United suffered a 1-0 defeat to Crystal Palace. Joachim Andersen scored the only goal of the game in the 25th minute.

Throughout history, the two teams have met 59 times in the Premier League (via Sportsmole). United have won 37, Palace 10, and 12 games have ended all square.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Manchester United Are The Most Valuable Team Who Could Not Qualify For UEFA Champions League Quarter-Finals
Soccer

LATEST Paul Merson Makes Brutal Manchester United Prediction Ahead Of Clash Against Crystal Palace

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 06 2024
Chelsea Coach Pochettino
Soccer
Chelsea Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Says Blues Have Enquired About 26-Year-Old Newcastle United Target
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 06 2024

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed Chelsea have called to enquire about Fulham defender and Newcastle United defender Tosin Adarabioyo. The Italian journalist, however, did not call the 26-year-old…

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola
Soccer
“You smell that they are not going to lose” – Pep Guardiola Claims Manchester City Cannot Afford To Slip Up In Title Race With Arsenal
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 06 2024

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has urged his players to keep their eye on the prize and win all remaining Premier League matches, warning Arsenal will not drop any more…

New Liverpool Boss Arne Slot
Soccer
Report: Would-Be Liverpool Manager Arne Slot Could Make 24-Year-Old One Of His First Signings
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 06 2024
Vitor Roque Barcelona
Soccer
“Xavi does not even talk to the boy” – Vitor Roque’s Agent Slams Barcelona Boss, Threatens Summer Exit
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 06 2024
UEFA Champions League Trophy On Display
Soccer
UEFA Champions League: 5 Players With Most Goal Contributions In 2023-24
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 06 2024
Liverpool Star Harvey Elliott Scored Against Tottenham
Soccer
Liverpool 4-2 Tottenham Hotspur: Harvey Elliott Stars As Reds Claim Mega Premier League Win
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 05 2024
Arrow to top