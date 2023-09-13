Soccer

Manchester United Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Says Out Of Favor Star Will Not Leave Club This Year

Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
Manchester United Manager Erik ten Hag
Manchester United Manager Erik ten Hag

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has issued an interesting update on Donny van de Beek, stating the player will not leave Manchester United this summer.

Having fallen out of favor under Erik ten Hag at Manchester United, Van de Beek was heavily tipped to leave the club before the Deadline Day on September 2. Romano himself reported that a move was likely to materialize in the final days of the summer window.

He said on August 31 (via CaughtOffside):

In terms of departures in that position for United, I think Donny van de Beek still has high, very high chances to leave. There are some options, but not Lorient or Genoa as of now, despite rumors.

Romano changes Van de Beek Verdict

The former Ajax man continues to be linked with a move to Turkey, but Romano does not believe he will leave Manchester United before the winter transfer window opens in January. In his latest CaughtOffside column on Wednesday (September 13), the Italian journalist revealed:

It also looks like nothing will be happening with Donny van de Beek, despite links with Turkish clubs.

I now expect Van de Beek to stay at Man United – only a very good proposal could change the story but I’m told the current feeling is for Donny to stay at the club until January.

Van de Beek Has Been A Disappointing Signing For Manchester United

Manchester United spent a sizable $41.85 million to bring the midfielder from Ajax in September 2020. He featured in 19 Premier League games in his debut season at the club, recording one goal and an assist. Since then, his Manchester United appearances have been few and far between.

After playing eight Premier League matches for United in the 2021-22 season, he was loaned out to Everton. At the Merseyside club, the Dutchman appeared in seven more games in the 2021-22 season before returning to Old Trafford. Last season, he only played 163 minutes of Premier League football, spread across seven matches. He neither scored nor assisted in the 2022-23 Premier League season.

The 26-year-old has so far played 60 matches for United in all competitions, scoring twice and providing two assists. His contract with the club does not expire until June 2025.

