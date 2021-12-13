Manchester United news: Red Devils want to sign Arnaut Danjuma

Manchester United are interested in signing Arnaut Danjuma who is currently on the books of Villarreal, according to reports.

The 24-year-old has been impressive for the Yellow Submarine this season. He has clocked up 12 La Liga appearances so far, scoring five goals and creating two assists in the process.

The forward has also played six Champions League matches with four goals to his name.

He earned a brace in last week’s 3-2 victory over Atalanta in the Champions League, thus helping his side to secure qualification to the knockouts.

The Netherlands international’s amazing performances have attracted the attention of several top European clubs.

According to Fichajes, Premier League giants Manchester United are monitoring the situation of the 24-year-old at Villarreal.

He has also been linked with Barcelona who are also said to be keen on him.

Arnaut Danjuma is an academy graduate of PSV but he couldn’t earn his senior debut for the Dutch side and joined NEC in the summer of 2016.

His performances for the Eredivisie side landed him a move to Club Brugge in July 2018 but he left the Belgian side soon to join Bournemouth.

The 24-year-old made 52 appearances across all competitions for the Cherries before signing for Villarreal in the summer.

The Netherlands international has been spectacular for the Spanish side so far. He has already notched nine goals and three assists in 18 appearances for the Yellow Submarine.