5 English Players With Most Goals Across Top European Leagues In 2023-24: Arsenal Ace Eddie Nketiah Features On Star-Studded List

Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
Arsenal Star Eddie Nketiah

From the great Bobby Charlton to the formidable Wayne Rooney, England has produced its fair share of gifted goalscorers over the years. Not only have they pitched in with invaluable goals in their country’s colors, but they have also regularly outscored their non-English peers in league soccer.

The country’s current generation is also blessed with plenty of firepower, and it has been on full display in the 2023-24 campaign. Read on to meet the five leading English scorers across the top five European leagues this season:

#5 Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal) – 5 Goals

Nketiah Scored A Hat-Trick In Arsenal’s 5-0 Win Over Sheffield United

With Gabriel Jesus struggling to keep himself fit, Eddie Nketiah has served as Arsenal’s go-to center-forward this season. He has featured in all 10 Premier League games for the Gunners, starting eight of them.

Nketiah, who has earned one England cap so far, has found the back of the net five times in the English top flight so far with just seven shots on target. His best performance came against Sheffield United on Matchday 10, with him netting a hat-trick to propel Arsenal to a convincing 5-0 victory.

#4 Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) – 6 Goals

Jarrod Bowen Has Scored 6 Premier League Goals This Season

West Ham United ace Jarrod Bowen has been in excellent form this season. He has knocked the ball around with confidence, created goalscoring chances, and found the back of the net quite frequently. Playing 10 Premier League games, Bowen has scored six times and claimed an assist, already matching his goal tally from last season.

The five-capped England international, who scored as West Ham United inflicted a 3-1 defeat upon Arsenal in the Round-Of-16 of the Carabao Cup, produced his season-best performance against Brighton & Hove Albion on Matchday 3. He scored once and set up another as the Hammers cruised to a 3-1 win.

#3 Callum Wilson (Newcastle United) – 7 Goals

Callum Wilson Has Scored 7 Times In The English Premier League Thus Far

Callum Wilson was at his sensational best in the Premier League last season, scoring 18 times in 31 games as Newcastle United finished inside the top four. The 31-year-old has not been one of the first names on Eddie Howe’s team sheet this season, but his instinctive finishing from last season is alive and well. Wilson has started just four of his nine Premier League games this season, scoring seven times. He currently averages a goal every 60 minutes.

Wilson’s best Premier League performance came against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Matchday 10. The striker, who has scored twice in nine games for England, bagged a brace as the Magpies were held to a 2-2 draw at Molineux Stadium.

#2 Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid) – 10 Goals

Real Madrid Star Jude Bellingham Scored A Match-Winning Brace Against Barcelona

The only central midfielder to make this list, Real Madrid ace Jude Bellingham, has been in a league of his own this season. Operating at the top of Carlo Ancelotti’s midfield diamond, the 27-capped England international has scored 10 goals in as many La Liga appearances, emerging as the division’s leading scorer. The 20-year-old has also claimed two assists in the Spanish top flight.

The former Borussia Dortmund midfielder, who won the Kopa Trophy on Monday (October 30), has bagged three braces in La Liga this season. His most impressive one, however, came against Barcelona on Matchday 11. Bellingham’s second-half double saw Los Blancos come from behind and snatch a 2-1 victory over the bitterest rivals in Catalonia.

#1 Harry Kane (Bayern Munich) – 12 Goals

Harry Kane Has Scored 12 Bundesliga Goals This Season

At the summit sits Bayern Munich superstar Harry Kane, courtesy of his mindboggling collection of 12 goals in just nine Bundesliga matches. Kane, who joined the Bavarians from Tottenham Hotspur in the 2023-24 summer transfer window, has also shown his unselfish side, pitching in with five assists in the German top flight.

Kane has already scored two hat-tricks in the Bundesliga this season. His first came in a massive 7-0 victory over VfL Bochum on Matchday 5. England’s all-time leading scorer (61 goals – 87 games) bagged his second hat-trick on Matchday 9, helping Bayern to an even more emphatic 8-0 win over Darmstadt 98.

Arrow to top