Premier League heavyweights Manchester United — squad value $955 million — failed to get the better of Dutch outfit FC Twente — squad value $77 million — at Old Trafford in their UEFA Europa League opener on Wednesday night, September 25. The game ended 1-1 in Manchester, extending the Red Devils’ abysmal record in European competitions. United have only won one (1-0 vs Copenhagen) of their last nine games in Europe, losing five times and drawing three times.

FC Twente Hurts Manchester United At Home

Despite being one of the lowest-seeded teams in the UEFA Europa League, FC Twente looked the more sorted team on Wednesday night. The visitors created their first goalscoring opportunity just eight minutes into the game. Bart van Rooij delivered a low cross into the box from the right flank and Sam Lammers tried to turn it goalward with a first-time effort. His shot beat Andre Onana but drifted narrowly wide of the far post.

Having struggled to impose themselves early in the game, Manchester United nearly got the gift of an own goal in the 26th minute. Bruno Fernandes delivered a long ball into the box and Lisandro Martinez tried to turn it toward his teammates in the middle. Mees Hilgers attempted to block the Argentinian’s layoff, but a heavy deflection sent the ball zipping toward the goal. Goalkeeper Lars Unnerstall, however, was alert and tipped it behind.

United drew first blood in the 35th minute, as Christian Eriksen intercepted the ball inside the FC Twente box and sent his missile of a strike into the top-right corner. The goal put the hosts in a commanding position, but they failed to build on it. And eventually, FC Twente got themselves back into the contest.

In the 68th minute, Eriksen ran into trouble as he attempted to dribble the ball out of his own half. After robbing Eriksen of possession, Lammers dashed into the box and beat Onana at his near post with a thumping left-footed finish. United came close to restoring their lead in injury time, as Harry Maguire’s deflected header was sneaking in. But Unnerstall refused to surrender, making a magnificent save to keep it 1-1.

Erik ten Hag Says Man Utd Did Not Give 100%

Under-pressure manager Erik ten Hag was disappointed with his players’ performance, claiming they should have killed the game when they were on top.

“You saw it was the game of their [FC Twente] life“, said Ten Hag (via ESPN).

“They fought for every yard and we didn’t and 99% is not enough. You have to give 100%. You have to kill the game, you have to finish it off. We are leading 1-0 and then there is coming an atmosphere in their team. We bring the game until the end, but you have to go for the second goal and then you kill the game.”

Having drawn their last two games in all competitions, United will have to put their best foot forward to get maximum points when they meet Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday, September 29.