The UEFA Europa League is the second-most prestigious cup competition in Europe, behind the UEFA Champions League. Every year some of the best players on the continent showcase their talent in the competition, producing moments of magic to help their teams to glory.

As we stand in the early days of a new and hopeful season, let us take a look at some players who will be expected to bring it, doing justice to their lofty market values. Continue reading to meet the five most valuable players competing in the UEFA Europa League this season.

#5 Matthijs de Ligt (Manchester United): €65 million ($72.6 million)

Manchester United defender Matthijs de Ligt is worth a cool €65 million ($72.6 million), making him the fifth-most valuable player in the UEFA Europa League this season. The Dutchman joined the Mancunians from Bayern Munich for a €45 million fee in the summer transfer window. He has signed a five-year contract with the club.

De Ligt has played five Premier League games for Man Utd, starting three. The 25-year-old has scored once. De Ligt, however, is still waiting to make his Europa League debut for the club, as coach Erik ten Hag chose to rest him for the 1-1 draw with FC Twente on Matchday 1.

#4 Nico Williams (Athletic Club de Bilbao): €70 million ($78.2 million)

One of the standout performers in the 2024 European Championship, Nico Williams is the most valuable winger in the UEFA Europa League. The Athletic Bilbao man is currently worth €70 million ($78.2 million), which also makes him the highest-valued La Liga representative in the competition this season. Williams, who reportedly chose to stay at Athletic Club despite interest from Barcelona, has a contract until June 30, 2027.

Williams has played six games in La Liga this season, scoring once. He played a 30-minute cameo in the UEFA Europa League but failed to score or assist. In his career, the 22-year-old has played 129 games for the Basque outfit, scoring 21 goals and providing 26 assists.

#3 Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United): €70 million ($78.2 million)

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes is worth €70 million ($78.2 million), making him the third-most valuable player in the UEFA Europa League this season. The Portuguese attacking midfielder, who joined United from Sporting CP for €65 million ($72.6 million) in January 2020, sees his contract run out on June 30, 2027.

Fernandes has played eight games for Man Utd in all competitions this season, providing four assists. Fernandes, however, could not bring his creative flair to the UEFA Europa League opener against FC Twente, cutting a frustrating figure as the two teams played out a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford. Since moving to Old Trafford, Fernandes has played 26 matches in the UEFA Europa League, scoring nine times and providing nine assists.

#2 James Maddison (Tottenham Hotspur): €70 million ($78.2 million)

Tottenham Hotspur maestro James Maddison is tied with Bruno Fernandes, with him also carrying a well-deserved €70 million ($78.2 million) price tag. Maddison joined Spurs from Leicester City in a €46.3 million ($51.7 million) deal in the summer of 2023, signing a five-year contract (until June 2028).

Maddison has delivered some fine performances since his switch to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. He has scored five goals and provided 11 assists in 36 games across competitions, with one goal and two assists coming in five Premier League matches this season. He did not feature in Spurs’ 3-0 win over Qarabag FK on Matchday 1.

#1 Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray): €100 million ($111.6 million)

With a mammoth €100 million ($111.6 million) valuation, Galatasaray man Victor Osimhen sits at the top of this star-studded list. The Nigerian, who shockingly joined the Turkish outfit on loan from Napoli in the final hours of the summer transfer window, is scheduled to return to Italy at the end of the season. According to reports, Premier League side Chelsea could be his next destination.

Osimhen, who scored 26 goals to fire Napoli to the Serie A title in the 2022-23 season, has yet to score for Galatasaray. He has claimed four assists in three matches for the club, with two of those coming in Galatasaray’s 3-1 win over PAOK on Matchday 1.