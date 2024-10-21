Soccer

“He’s an example” – Manchester United Manager Erik ten Hag Looking Forward to Europa League Tussle With Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
3 min read
Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho
Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has said he is looking forward to locking horns with Jose Mourinho and his Fenerbahce in the UEFA Europa League this week. Ten Hag has heaped praise on Mourinho, calling him a “winner” and an “example” for many managers.

Erik ten Hag Looking Forward to Clash with Former Manchester United Boss Jose Mourinho

Looking to secure their first win in the 2024-25 UEFA Europa League season, Manchester United will travel to Fenerbahce for their Matchday 3 meeting on Thursday, October 24. The Red Devils have amassed just two points from their first two games against Twente FC and FC Porto whereas the Turkish outfit has picked up four points from clashes against Union Saint-Gilloise and Twente.

There will also be a special battle unfolding in the dugout, with current Man Utd boss Ten Hag going head-to-head with former manager Mourinho. The Portuguese tactician, who won the UEFA Europa League on his first attempt at Manchester United, is one of the most decorated managers in the 21st century, and Ten Hag is looking forward to facing him.

Discussing the prospect of facing Mourinho with the Football Writers’ Association, Ten Hag said (via Eurosport):

It’s a big game for both of us. I really enjoy facing him and to play against him. He always has good teams; he is a winner and has won so many trophies.

He’s an example for many managers, so I will really enjoy playing against him.”

Mourinho spent two and a half seasons at Manchester United between July 2016 and December 2018. In 144 games, he took United to 84 wins, 31 draws, and 29 defeats.

Ten Hag Wants Man Utd to Prove Themselves Against Fenerbahce

The Mancunians secured their first win in five games over the weekend, clinching a narrow 2-1 victory over Brentford. Now, Ten Hag has urged his team to build on it.

He added:

The spirit has always been high, but the mood will be better with a win. Everyone has high expectations of our team, so we have to win. We have to go for it every game and be determined. When we win, we enjoy it for 24 hours and then we move on.

It is football, you have to live for now. What’s in the past is in the past, you have to prove yourself every day and in every season. So, we have to go for it and we will see where we end up, but our target is to win a trophy again.”

The win over Brentford has allowed Manchester United to climb from 14th to 11th place in the Premier League rankings. They are currently trailing fourth-placed Aston Villa by six points after six rounds of fixtures.

Sushan Chakraborty
Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
Sushan Chakraborty

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
