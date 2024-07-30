Soccer

Lafourmi-Made Ad Announces Decathlon’s Partnership With UEFA

Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
Decathlon Partner Up With UEFA

French sporting goods giant Decathlon has snagged a multi-year partnership with the governing body of soccer in Europe, UEFA. The brand has shared a Lafourmi-made advertisement, titled “Defying Logic”, to announce their affiliation.

Presently there are three tiers of pan-Europe cup competitions. The best of the best qualify for the UEFA Champions League. The next lot goes to the UEFA Europa League. And the remaining Europe-eligible teams book their place in the UEFA Europa Conference League.

One of UEFA’s oldest sponsors, Adidas, supplies the match ball for the UEFA Champions League and there will be no changes in that department. The other two competitions, however, are getting a fresh supplier.

Last year, Japan-based Molten got the opportunity to fill the Europa League and Europa Conference League slots, and they seemingly did a good enough job. There was the expectation that Molten-made balls would make a comeback for 2024-25. But Decathlon, through a very swanky ad by renowned creative house Lafourmi, has announced that will not be the case.

Decathlon Will Supply UEFA Europa League & Europa Conference League Match Balls

The caption of Decathlon’s announcement post read:

Logic says you can’t win two European trophies in the same year, but we just did! ⚽️🏆⁠

We are thrilled to unveil the official match balls for the 2024-2025 UEFA Europa League and UEFA Conference League, developed by football experts within the @decathlon_football team⁠

These balls meet the highest professional standards, earning the FIFA Quality Pro label, and they promise an exceptional playing experience for footballers worldwide⁠

At Decathlon, we want to move people through the wonders of sport, and this collaboration with UEFA is a testament to this purpose, ensuring every footballer, from school playgrounds to professional fields, can enjoy top-quality equipment that enhances their sporting experience⁠.

Look out for the Decathlon balls in action! ⚽️⁠”

The UEFA Europa League is currently holding qualifiers for teams that could not secure automatic qualification. The qualifying round commenced on July 11 and will run until August 29. The main competition, meanwhile, will run between September 25 and May 21.

Like the Europa, the Europa Conference League is also conducting a demanding qualifier. We will have our final list of participants for the 2024-25 season by August 29. The main event will kick off on October 3 and run until May 28.

Sushan Chakraborty

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
Sushan Chakraborty

