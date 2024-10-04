The second-most popular cup competition in Europe, the UEFA Europa League, returned with 18 high-octane clashes in Gameweek 2 across Wednesday and Thursday (October 2-3). As has been the trend in Europe this season, there were quite a few big results. On Wednesday, Lazio claimed a 4-1 win over Nice, Olympiacos beat Braga 3-0, and Latvian side RFS held Galatasaray to a 2-2 draw. The following day, Frankfurt bagged a 3-1 win over Besiktas, Lyon beat Rangers 4-1 away from home, and in the biggest game of Matchday 2, FC Porto and Manchester United played out a massively entertaining 3-3 draw.

In the aftermath of these thrillers, we will turn our attention to the players that made the Gameweek memorable. Continue reading to meet the top five players who left a lasting impression on us on Matchday 2 of the 2024-25 UEFA Europa League season.

Also Read: The best performers from UEFA Champions League Matchday 2

#5 Kaua – Eintracht Frankfurt

Kicking off the list is Eintracht Frankfurt goalkeeper Kaua, who produced a heroic performance to help his team to a 3-1 win away at Besiktas. Although the scoreline suggests a one-sided contest, it was anything but, as Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side kept up the pressure from the first minute to the last. Throughout the night, Kaua made 10 saves, facing an xGOT of 2.93. He also completed 18 passes and delivered nine accurate long balls.

Kaua’s finest moment of the game came in the 27th minute, as denied one of the best penalty-takers, Ciro Immobile, from the spot. He went the right way and stopped the Italian’s right-footed effort from slotting into the bottom-left corner. Kaua could have done better to keep Besiktas from scoring in the third minute of injury time, but that mistake alone was not enough to deny the goalkeeper a spot on this list.

#4 Marcus Rashford – Manchester United

Marcus Rashford was easily Manchester United’s best performer in their frustrating 3-3 draw with FC Porto on Thursday. The jet-heeled right-winger scored a goal and provided an assist before Erik ten Hag shockingly subbed him off at halftime. Had he stayed on the pitch, Manchester United probably would have walked away with three points instead of just one.

Rashford opened the scoring for United in the seventh minute. Receiving the ball down the left flank, Rashford exhibited pace and excellent ball control to squeeze through two defenders before dispatching a powerful right-footed effort. Diogo Costa was standing at the near post but could not keep the Englishman from scoring.

Thirteen minutes later, Rashford played a perfectly weighted through ball for Rasmus Hojlund to latch onto. The Dane applied a powerful finish to make it 2-0 for the visitors at the Estadio do Dragao. Porto pulled two goals back before halftime, but Ten Hag still chose to rest Rashford admittedly to keep him fresh for the Aston Villa clash.

Before coming off, Rashford completed 16 passes (84% accuracy), created a big chance, completed three dribbles, and won all four of his ground duels.

#3 Samuel Omorodion – FC Porto

Samuel Omorodion was the driving force behind FC Porto’s comeback against Manchester United, with the Spaniard scoring twice and playing a part in another. In the 27th minute, the 20-year-old attacked Joao Mario’s cross, forcing Noussair Mazraoui to intervene. The United defender could not get a clean contact and headed it straight to Andre Onana, forcing him to make an instinctive save. The rebound fell to Pepe, who put the ball away from close range.

Omorodion got on the scoresheet in the 34th minute, applying a glancing header to send Mario’s cross into the back of the net. Five minutes into the second half, he doubled his money, checking his run to beat Matthijs de Ligt inside the box before firing an unstoppable shot beyond Onana. The brace aside, Omorodion created a chance, had eight touches inside the box, and won five aerial duels in the Europa League clash.

#2 Valentin Castellanos – Lazio

Italian hot-shots Lazio bagged a massive 4-1 win over French outfit OGC Nice in the UEFA Europa League on Wednesday, and Valentin Castellanos was at the heart of it all. In the 35th minute, the Argentine striker hit the back of the net, applying a cool finish from the center of the goal. Then eight minutes into the second 45, he doubled his money, finding the top-right corner with a ferocious drive. He also contributed to Lazio’s fourth goal of the game, winning a penalty that Mattia Zaccagni put away in the 67th minute.

The 26-year-old attempted four shots, had eight touches inside the box, pulled off three dribbles, and won seven of 12 duels. It was easily one of the most convincing performances of Castellanos’ career.

#1 Malick Fofana – Lyon

At the summit sits Olympique Lyon right-winger Malick Fofana, who scored a brace and provided an assist to help his team to a 4-1 victory over Scottish giants Rangers. Fofana bagged his first goal just 10 minutes into the game. Against the run of play, Lyon instigated a counter-attack and Fofana got on the end of it, dispatching a brilliant curler to find the right corner of Rangers’ goal. The hosts equalized four minutes later, but Fofana once again produced the goods to restore his team’s advantage.

In the 19th minute, Fofana went on a dizzying run down the left before playing the perfect ball for Alexandre Lacazette to put away. The 19-year-old scored his second goal of the night in the 55th minute, applying a simple finish to Ryan Cherki’s shot/cross. Fofana also created a big chance, had three attempts on target, completed two dribbles, and won two ground duels on Europa League Matchday 2.