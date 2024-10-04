Soccer

UEFA Europa League 2024-25: 5 Players Who Stood Out on Matchday 2

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
6 min read
UEFA Europa League
UEFA Europa League

The second-most popular cup competition in Europe, the UEFA Europa League, returned with 18 high-octane clashes in Gameweek 2 across Wednesday and Thursday (October 2-3). As has been the trend in Europe this season, there were quite a few big results. On Wednesday, Lazio claimed a 4-1 win over Nice, Olympiacos beat Braga 3-0, and Latvian side RFS held Galatasaray to a 2-2 draw. The following day, Frankfurt bagged a 3-1 win over Besiktas, Lyon beat Rangers 4-1 away from home, and in the biggest game of Matchday 2, FC Porto and Manchester United played out a massively entertaining 3-3 draw.

In the aftermath of these thrillers, we will turn our attention to the players that made the Gameweek memorable. Continue reading to meet the top five players who left a lasting impression on us on Matchday 2 of the 2024-25 UEFA Europa League season.

Also Read: The best performers from UEFA Champions League Matchday 2

#5 Kaua – Eintracht Frankfurt

Kaua Santos Was One of the Best Performers of UEFA Europa League Matchday 2
Kaua Santos Saved a Penalty Against Lazio

Kicking off the list is Eintracht Frankfurt goalkeeper Kaua, who produced a heroic performance to help his team to a 3-1 win away at Besiktas. Although the scoreline suggests a one-sided contest, it was anything but, as Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side kept up the pressure from the first minute to the last. Throughout the night, Kaua made 10 saves, facing an xGOT of 2.93. He also completed 18 passes and delivered nine accurate long balls.

Kaua’s finest moment of the game came in the 27th minute, as denied one of the best penalty-takers, Ciro Immobile, from the spot. He went the right way and stopped the Italian’s right-footed effort from slotting into the bottom-left corner. Kaua could have done better to keep Besiktas from scoring in the third minute of injury time, but that mistake alone was not enough to deny the goalkeeper a spot on this list.

#4 Marcus Rashford – Manchester United

Manchester United Ace Marcus Rashord Was One of the Best Players in Europa League Matchday 2
Marcus Rashford Scored and Assisted in the Draw With Porto

Marcus Rashford was easily Manchester United’s best performer in their frustrating 3-3 draw with FC Porto on Thursday. The jet-heeled right-winger scored a goal and provided an assist before Erik ten Hag shockingly subbed him off at halftime. Had he stayed on the pitch, Manchester United probably would have walked away with three points instead of just one.

Rashford opened the scoring for United in the seventh minute. Receiving the ball down the left flank, Rashford exhibited pace and excellent ball control to squeeze through two defenders before dispatching a powerful right-footed effort. Diogo Costa was standing at the near post but could not keep the Englishman from scoring.

Thirteen minutes later, Rashford played a perfectly weighted through ball for Rasmus Hojlund to latch onto. The Dane applied a powerful finish to make it 2-0 for the visitors at the Estadio do Dragao. Porto pulled two goals back before halftime, but Ten Hag still chose to rest Rashford admittedly to keep him fresh for the Aston Villa clash.

Before coming off, Rashford completed 16 passes (84% accuracy), created a big chance, completed three dribbles, and won all four of his ground duels.

#3 Samuel Omorodion – FC Porto

Samuel Omorodion Was One of the Best Performers on UEFA Europa League Matchday 2
Samuel Omorodion Scored a Fine Brace Against Man Utd

Samuel Omorodion was the driving force behind FC Porto’s comeback against Manchester United, with the Spaniard scoring twice and playing a part in another. In the 27th minute, the 20-year-old attacked Joao Mario’s cross, forcing Noussair Mazraoui to intervene. The United defender could not get a clean contact and headed it straight to Andre Onana, forcing him to make an instinctive save. The rebound fell to Pepe, who put the ball away from close range.

Omorodion got on the scoresheet in the 34th minute, applying a glancing header to send Mario’s cross into the back of the net. Five minutes into the second half, he doubled his money, checking his run to beat Matthijs de Ligt inside the box before firing an unstoppable shot beyond Onana. The brace aside, Omorodion created a chance, had eight touches inside the box, and won five aerial duels in the Europa League clash.

#2 Valentin Castellanos – Lazio

Valentin Castellanos
Valentin Castellanos Contributed to 3 Goals as Lazio Beat Nice

Italian hot-shots Lazio bagged a massive 4-1 win over French outfit OGC Nice in the UEFA Europa League on Wednesday, and Valentin Castellanos was at the heart of it all. In the 35th minute, the Argentine striker hit the back of the net, applying a cool finish from the center of the goal. Then eight minutes into the second 45, he doubled his money, finding the top-right corner with a ferocious drive. He also contributed to Lazio’s fourth goal of the game, winning a penalty that Mattia Zaccagni put away in the 67th minute.

The 26-year-old attempted four shots, had eight touches inside the box, pulled off three dribbles, and won seven of 12 duels. It was easily one of the most convincing performances of Castellanos’ career.

#1 Malick Fofana – Lyon

Malick Fofana
Malick Fofana Was Sensational Against Rangers

At the summit sits Olympique Lyon right-winger Malick Fofana, who scored a brace and provided an assist to help his team to a 4-1 victory over Scottish giants Rangers. Fofana bagged his first goal just 10 minutes into the game. Against the run of play, Lyon instigated a counter-attack and Fofana got on the end of it, dispatching a brilliant curler to find the right corner of Rangers’ goal. The hosts equalized four minutes later, but Fofana once again produced the goods to restore his team’s advantage.

In the 19th minute, Fofana went on a dizzying run down the left before playing the perfect ball for Alexandre Lacazette to put away. The 19-year-old scored his second goal of the night in the 55th minute, applying a simple finish to Ryan Cherki’s shot/cross. Fofana also created a big chance, had three attempts on target, completed two dribbles, and won two ground duels on Europa League Matchday 2.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
UEFA Europa League
Soccer

LATEST UEFA Europa League 2024-25: 5 Players Who Stood Out on Matchday 2

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 04 2024
Manchester United Man Bruno Fernandes Sees Second Red Card
Soccer
FC Porto 3-3 Manchester United: Bruno Fernandes Picks Up Another Red Card As United Extends Winless Streak
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 04 2024

Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United squandered a two-goal lead to draw 3-3 with FC Porto at Estadio do Dragao on Matchday 2 of the 2024-25 UEFA Europa League campaign. Thursday’s…

Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti
Soccer
“It wasn’t a good match” – Real Madrid Coach Carlo Ancelotti Explains What Worries Him Most About Lille Defeat
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 03 2024

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has said his team did not give a “good feeling” during the defeat to LOSC Lille, calling it his biggest worry. He also noted the…

Chelsea New Coach Enzo Maresca
Soccer
Chelsea Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Shoots Down Blues’ Links With Leicester City Man
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 03 2024
Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag
Soccer
“They have to stand up” – Erik ten Hag Urges Senior Manchester United Players to Guide Team Out of Ongoing Crisis
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 03 2024
UEFA Champions League Trophy
Soccer
UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Top 5 Performers from Matchday 2
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 03 2024
Manchester United
Soccer
UEFA Europa League: FC Porto vs Manchester United – Where to Watch in US, Preview, and Prediction
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 03 2024
Arrow to top